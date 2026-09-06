Ontario's sixth Great Lake is a dreamy fall gem with turquoise water and cute little villages
Time to plan that fall road trip!
You might have explored some of Ontario's iconic Great Lakes, but there's another massive body of water that's worth adding to your autumn travel plans.
Dubbed Ontario's "sixth Great Lake," this destination boasts turquoise water, rugged cliffs, tiny waterfront towns and sandy beaches, making it a spectacular place to visit.
We asked readers on Facebook to share the Ontario fall destinations they think everyone should visit at least once, and Georgian Bay was among the recommendations.
Georgian Bay forms the northeastern arm of Lake Huron and stretches across 5,792 square miles. For comparison, Lake Ontario covers about 7,320 square miles, helping explain why Georgian Bay has earned its Great Lake-like nickname.
According to Visit Georgian Bay, you'll find everything from "windswept pines, majestic towering cliffs, endless beaches and clear blue water" along the shoreline.
While the region is beautiful all year long, there's something especially dreamy about visiting once autumn arrives.
The beaches are still framed by brilliant blue water, but the surrounding forests glow in shades of fiery red, orange and gold. The region's charming towns, cozy cafes and scenic trails add to the sweater-weather charm.
If you're looking for that perfect autumn village to stroll through, Georgian Bay is the place to be. You can wander through places like Parry Sound, Collingwood, Penetanguishene, Thornbury and Killarney, stopping for coffee, baked treats and local shopping along the way.
If you want to make a full weekend of it, there's lots more to add to your itinerary. In Parry Sound, you can take a cruise through the 30,000 Islands, while Collingwood is a great base for exploring the surrounding escarpment and waterfront.
In Thornbury, you can stroll along the harbour and pop into shops before grabbing something sweet from one of the town's cafes.
For more fall adventures, you'll want to head to Blue Mountain Village. You can spend the day hiking through colourful forests, riding the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster through the trees, or timing your visit with Apple Harvest Weekend.
Fall is also an idyllic time to explore the region's orchards, cideries, farms and seasonal markets, with lots of opportunities to pick up local treats along the way.
Of course, it isn't autumn without a scenic hike. The Georgian Bay region boasts beautiful trails surrounded by brilliant fall foliage. You can hike to Inglis Falls, take in the scenery from Lion's Head Lookout or explore one of the many pathways winding through the rugged landscape.
Killarney Provincial Park is another must for anyone who wants to see some of Ontario's most dramatic autumn scenery. The Crack Trail is a challenging hike, but reaching the lookout rewards you with sweeping views over the park's rocky landscape and jewel-toned lakes.
You can also explore the park by canoe or kayak, with the red and gold foliage reflected in the water for an especially magical fall experience.
For an adventurous fall getaway, you can make your way to Manitoulin Island and tackle the Cup and Saucer Trail, where towering cliffs and sprawling forests create a breathtaking backdrop for an autumn hike.
Whether you're looking for a scenic hike, a cozy small-town escape or a road trip filled with colourful forests and waterfront views, Georgian Bay is a magical spot to experience during the cozy season.
With sparkling turquoise water on one side and a sea of red and gold leaves on the other, it's easy to see why this unofficial great lake made the list of places Ontarians think everyone should visit at least once.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.