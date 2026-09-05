This little Ontario village feels like a mini Cotswolds with limestone shops and warm cafes

It's an enchanting autumn escape.

A person standing on a historic street. Right: A person sitting on a patio by a stone wall.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

As the weather turns crisp and leaves scatter the streets, you might find yourself dreaming about spending a day in a cozy little village. Ontario has no shortage of quaint small towns, but this charming gem is particularly beautiful come fall.

With limestone buildings, cobblestone alleys, and glowing cafes, it will have you feeling like you're wandering through a tiny English village on an autumn day.

Located just over an hour from Toronto, it's a magical spot to explore, no plane ticket required.

Elora is a not-so-hidden gem nestled along the majestic Grand River. The little town is known for its European-like charm and has even been compared to dreamy destinations such as the Cotswolds. Its English countryside charm is apparent in its historic, limestone buildings and cozy shops that dot its quaint streets.

Dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora was founded in 1832 by Captain William Gilkison of Irvine, Scotland, and you'll be swept back in time as soon as you arrive.

Despite its small size, there's lots to enjoy.

You can spend some time wandering through the boutiques, where you'll find everything from clothing and home decor to goods like cheese and coffee.

Speaking of coffee, Elora is home to several warm cafes where you can fill up on baked goods and specialty drinks. Don't miss out on a stop at the Lost and Found Café, where you can bite into gooey cinnamon rolls and sip on a range of cozy beverages.

Or, if you want to keep with the British theme, head to The Wild Tart, a European-style patisserie which offers classic afternoon tea.

The town is also home to several restaurants, from pizza spots to upscale places like the Elora Mill.

Elora's cozy vibes are accentuated during the autumn months, when the cobblestone lanes fill with leaves, and pumpkins decorate the quaint storefronts.

You can check out The Market Elora, a cozy European-style market tucked into an alley. Here you'll find all sorts of treasures, treats, and harvest vibes.

During October, the village transforms into a scene straight out of a Tim Burton film for Monster Month. Giant spooky sculptures lurk around the streets, and events such as ghost walks and mystical markets take place.

During your visit, you can also soak up the stunning autumn foliage along the surrounding trails, such as those in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area.

With its limestone shops, glowing cafes, and old-world charm, this small town is like a little slice of England right here in Ontario.

Elora BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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