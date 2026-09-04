Service Canada jobs are open in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience

You must know how to use technology.

service canada sign in building

Service Canada sign.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Service Canada jobs are available in a few Canadian cities right now.

You don't need a university degree or college diploma to get hired, and previous work experience isn't required.

Employment and Social Development Canada is accepting applications for Support Clerk positions with Service Canada.

These jobs are located at government offices and warehouses in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

If you get hired, you'll work in a high-volume client service environment providing clerical support in offices and warehouses where repetitive physical effort is required.

The job duties of a Support Clerk with Service Canada include:

  • providing administrative support, including data entry and record management
  • receiving, classifying and sorting mail and client information
  • maintaining and updating various databases and tracking systems
  • ensuring the accuracy of data and information
  • assisting in preparing reports and tracking information

The salary for these Government of Canada jobs is $51,642 to $55,707 per year.

You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

There are no experience requirements for this job, but it's an asset if you have experience in computerized data entry, document digitization and mail processing.

You need verbal and written communication skills and the ability to use technology.

Since this job involves clerical support in offices and warehouses, you must be able to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms.

You need to be able to work overtime, work shifts, work variable hours and travel.

The closing date for this job posting is December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Support Clerk

Salary: $51,642 to $55,707

Company: Employment and Social Development Canada and Service Canada

Location: Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton, and Winnipeg

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you must have verbal and written communication skills and know how to use technology.

The ability to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms is required, along with the availability to travel and work overtime, shifts and variable hours.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Service Canada is hiring for jobs in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience

Job duties include providing administrative and clerical support.

Government of Canada is hiring in these cities for jobs that pay over $100,000

You can travel in Canada and internationally for work.

CRA is hiring for jobs in these cities and some positions don't require a degree

The salaries go up to $122,000 a year!

Government of Canada is hiring for jobs that pay almost $40 an hour in these cities

You don't need any work experience.

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