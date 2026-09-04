Service Canada jobs are open in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience
You must know how to use technology.
Service Canada jobs are available in a few Canadian cities right now.
You don't need a university degree or college diploma to get hired, and previous work experience isn't required.
Employment and Social Development Canada is accepting applications for Support Clerk positions with Service Canada.
These jobs are located at government offices and warehouses in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.
If you get hired, you'll work in a high-volume client service environment providing clerical support in offices and warehouses where repetitive physical effort is required.
The job duties of a Support Clerk with Service Canada include:
- providing administrative support, including data entry and record management
- receiving, classifying and sorting mail and client information
- maintaining and updating various databases and tracking systems
- ensuring the accuracy of data and information
- assisting in preparing reports and tracking information
The salary for these Government of Canada jobs is $51,642 to $55,707 per year.
You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
There are no experience requirements for this job, but it's an asset if you have experience in computerized data entry, document digitization and mail processing.
You need verbal and written communication skills and the ability to use technology.
Since this job involves clerical support in offices and warehouses, you must be able to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms.
You need to be able to work overtime, work shifts, work variable hours and travel.
The closing date for this job posting is December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Support Clerk
Salary: $51,642 to $55,707
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada and Service Canada
Location: Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton, and Winnipeg
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you must have verbal and written communication skills and know how to use technology.
The ability to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms is required, along with the availability to travel and work overtime, shifts and variable hours.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.