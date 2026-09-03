Canada has a secret desert with powdery dunes and it's like a mini trip to Egypt

It's probably the last thing you'd expect to see in the True North. 🇨🇦

​A person stands in a desert in Canada. Right: A desert in Canada.

A person stands in a desert in Canada. Right: A desert in Canada.

@jaz.squiress | Instagram, Tripadvisor
Writer

When you picture a desert getaway, Canada probably isn't the first place that comes to mind.

However, the country is home to a secret desert with rolling sand dunes that feels like a mini trip to Egypt without an expensive plane ticket or an international trip.

Set in Canada's north, you can visit a unique landscape home to rolling dunes, incredible nature and breathtaking sights.

Located in Yukon Territory, Carcross is a small town that dates back thousands of years, originally used as a hunting and fishing camp for local First Nations peoples.

The town has plenty to offer, including proximity to Carcross Desert, one of the only deserts in all of Canada.

Spanning just 2.6 square kilometres, Carcross Desert is often called "the world’s smallest desert," and may be one of the Yukon's most unexpected natural attractions.

And while you won't find pyramids or camels wandering across the dunes, the sight of rolling sand surrounded by towering mountains is definitely worth the visit.

The Carcross Desert wasn't created by the same hot, dry conditions associated with deserts like the Sahara — actually, just the opposite.

The Carcross dunes are, in fact, remnants from the last ice age. As the glaciers in the southern Yukon melted, large lakes formed, and silt accumulated on their bottoms. Eventually, these lakes dried up, leaving behind sandy sediments and forming desert dunes.

Strong winds from nearby Bennett Lake continue to supply the area with sand today.

Despite its nickname, the Carcross Desert technically isn't a true desert because it receives too much precipitation to qualify. Still, standing among the dunes, you might not care about this technicality.

The landscape looks almost surreal, with golden sand stretching toward rugged mountain peaks and the blue Yukon sky overhead.

One of the easiest ways to experience the Carcross Desert is to explore it on foot. Locals also sandboard down the dunes and explore them on ATVs.

The area is known for its soft sand and unusual plant life, including rare species like the Yukon lupine and Baikal sedge.

While you're exploring, remember that this is a fragile ecosystem, so you'll want to stick to designated areas and avoid disturbing the plants and dunes.

The Carcross Desert is just under an hour south of Whitehorse, making it an easy addition to a Yukon road trip. Along the way, you can stop at the gorgeous Emerald Lake and admire spectacular mountain views on the route.

While you're here, you can also explore the town of Carcross. Get a coffee and snack at Carcross Commons, meet local artisans, and spend some time in a local art gallery.

Then, dine on locally sourced foods and wander down to Bennett Lake’s sandy beaches.

Carcross was originally named "Caribou Crossing" because large herds of caribou migrated through the area.

Though the Klondike Gold Rush of 1896 greatly reduced the number of local caribou, a recovery program has helped bring numbers back up, meaning you may be able to spot some during your visit.

For a little more outdoor adventure, Montana Mountain, located south of the village of Carcross, offers hiking and mountain biking trails throughout its main peak and several subpeaks.

With its seemingly endless sand, towering mountains and otherworldly scenery, the Carcross Desert is about as close as you can get to a mini desert adventure without leaving Canada.

If you want a desert escape but don't have an Egypt vacation on the calendar, this incredible spot may just be the next best thing.

Destination Carcross website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

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