I spent a day in this harbourfront village 1 hour from Toronto and it felt like a mini vacation

You don't have to go far to enjoy a little getaway.

A person standing on a promenade. Right: An aerial view of a harbour community.

Madeline at a destination near Toronto. Right: A community on Lake Simcoe.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @officialfridayharbour | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Waterfront views, flower-filled patios, boutique shops and harbour charm might sound like something you'd discover while on vacation, but you can enjoy all this and more just an hour away from Toronto.

I recently spent a day in this lakeside pedestrian village, and it felt like a little escape from the city without actually having to go very far.

Located on the shores of Lake Simcoe, Friday Harbour Resort is a 600-acre waterfront community and resort with a mix of vacation accommodations, restaurants, shops, recreational activities and a sprawling nature preserve.

Its pedestrian-friendly harbourfront is the heart of the destination, with shops, cafes, and activities all within walking distance.

Madeline at Friday Harbour. Madeline at Friday Harbour.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Things to do

If you're looking to escape the bustle of the city and enjoy some lakeside charm without a lengthy drive, Friday Harbour is a beautiful spot to explore.

The Resort's European-style Promenade is lined with shops, eateries and cafes, and the flower-filled patios and strings of lights give the whole area a charming, vacation-like feel.

Starbucks Pink Drink at Friday Harbour. Starbucks Pink Drink at Friday Harbour.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The first stop on any outing for me is coffee, so I began the day with a visit to Starbucks before wandering along the quaint waterfront and taking in the views.

If you're looking for a destination where you can slow down and take your time, this might be it. Friday Harbour has a leisurely resort feel, so there's no need to rush from one attraction to the next. You can grab a coffee, browse the shops, stop for lunch and spend some time by the water.

Beach area at Friday Harbour. Beach area at Friday Harbour.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There is a small, sandy beach area complete with umbrellas and lounge chairs. Beach access is available for a fee, so it's something to keep in mind if you're planning on lounging by the lake.

If you're feeling more adventurous, you can rent equipment such as SUP boards, canoes, and kayaks, and spend some time paddling about the water.

Beach area at Friday Harbour. Beach area at Friday Harbour.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can also do some exploring on foot or by bike. A third of the 600-acre Resort has been dedicated to a Nature Preserve, featuring scenic trails, bridged streams, and more.

With so much of the property surrounding the water and nature preserve, it also makes for a scenic place to wander around and enjoy the outdoors.

After spending some time on the beach, I headed back to the Promenade to check out the shops lining the waterfront.

There are several boutiques to explore, including Feather + Stone Boutique, where you can find a collection of women's fashion items, and ADM Design & Décor, which features furniture and home decor.

Promenade at Friday Harbour. Promenade at Friday Harbour.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

I also spent some time in FH Fine Food, a gourmet grocery store. The shop has all sorts of treats and goods to satisfy every craving, from specialty popcorn to local meats and baked goods (I'm still dreaming about the morning buns).

It's also a fun place to pick up a few treats if you're staying overnight and want to have everything you need for a cozy weekend at the Resort.

If you're looking for a few more activities to enjoy along the Promenade, you can also stop by the arcade for games and prizes, and Crock A Doodle for pottery painting.

Arcade at Friday Harbour. Arcade at Friday Harbour.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Where to eat

The real highlight of Friday Harbour for me was the food. The Resort boasts several upscale restaurants with beautiful lake views that made me feel like I was on a coastal vacation.

I enjoyed lunch on the patio at Beach Club Restaurant, surrounded by lush greenery and shimmering water.

Beach Club Restaurant patio. Beach Club Restaurant patio.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The menu features coastal-inspired dishes, including fish and chips, grilled octopus, and a seafood tower, as well as handcrafted cocktails.

With a spicy margarita in hand and a juicy burger in front of me, I could have happily spent the entire afternoon on the patio.

Burger and fish and chips at the Beach Club Restaurant. Burger and fish and chips at the Beach Club Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Of course, no summer day trip is complete without ice cream, so after lunch, I made my way to Sweet Harbour Toy & Candy Co.

The ice cream parlour features a selection of flavours and an adorable ice cream cone-themed patio set outside.

Ice Cream from Sweet Harbour Toy & Candy Co. Ice Cream from Sweet Harbour Toy & Candy Co.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you'd like to take a mini trip to Paris, you'll want to add the Parisienne Bakery to your plans.

Located along the Promenade, the traditional French bakery features whimsical, floral decor and offers fresh-baked goods that will have you feeling like you're brunching at a quaint cafe in Europe.

Madeline at the Lake Club Restaurant. Madeline at the Lake Club Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Another upscale spot, perfect for a date night or an evening out with friends, is the Lake Club Restaurant.

Tucked right along the marina, the venue boasts stunning views from the expansive windows and offers a seasonal menu of appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks.

I opted for the shrimp risotto Milanese, which was a delicious mix of spinach, cherry tomatoes, saffron, peas, and arugula.

Shrimp risotto milanese at the Lake Club Restaurant. Shrimp risotto milanese at the Lake Club Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The real showstopper, however, was the dessert.

I ordered the pistachio tiramisu and was immediately transported to heaven. The creamy layers of pistachio and ladyfingers were pure perfection, and it was honestly one of the best desserts I've had in a long time.

Pistachio tiramisu and cheesecake at Lake Club Restaurant. Pistachio tiramisu and cheesecake at Lake Club Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

More to explore

Friday Harbour Resort hosts a number of events throughout the year, from seasonal markets to live performances and workshops.

During the fall, you can enjoy experiences like Harbourfest, a blend of traditional Bavarian music with a selection of authentic beers and food, or an autumn-themed market featuring treats and goods.

Madeline on the Promenade. Madeline on the Promenade.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The holiday season brings a touch of magic to the Promenade with the European-style Christmas market. Complete with twinkling lights and glowing chalets, you'll be whisked away to a festive wonderland.

While you can certainly visit Friday Harbour for an afternoon, I could see this being a fun spot for a girls' weekend or a romantic getaway where the goal is to relax, eat well and treat yourself.

With its waterfront setting, pretty Promenade and lineup of restaurants and cafes, Friday Harbour makes a good excuse to get dressed up, book somewhere nice to stay and enjoy a little lakeside escape without a lengthy road trip or plane ticket.

Friday Harbour Resort website

Friday Harbour Resort offered Madeline Forsyth the opportunity to visit with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.

Narcity Media does not accept payment, gifts or favours in exchange for editorial coverage. We may accept a free product, service or experience if we believe our honest review could be of value to our readers. You can find our full Editorial Standards here.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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