7 things Toronto convinced me were normal until I moved away (now I know better)
If you live in Ontario, you know it's true!
I grew up in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), so I'll always have a soft spot for Ontario and all of its quirks.
When I moved to Vancouver Island in B.C. a decade ago, it brought big lifestyle changes I didn't see coming — most of them great.
Looking back, I miss a lot about Ontario. It's where I spent most of my life, and it shaped who I am. But there are things I'll straight up admit I don't miss at all, and it took leaving to realize Ontario gets some of them wrong.
Don't take this as hate toward the GTA — consider it constructive criticism from someone who genuinely loves the place.
The glorification of being busy
In Toronto, being busy isn't just a lifestyle; it's a personality.
Commuting to and from work, eight- to ten-hour shifts, going out on evenings and weekends, plus groceries, workout classes and all the errands that never seem to get done. I remember people wearing their packed schedules like a badge of honour. The busier you were, the more you were winning.
I get it; I used to be that person. But moving to an island changes your perspective, even if I fought it for a long time. Slowing down brings a real sense of calm, and I didn't realize how much I needed it until I experienced it.
I have a toddler now, so I'm always running around regardless, but at least it's not the city causing it.
Spending hours in the car and accepting it as normal
Living in the GTA basically requires a car, and with it, the acceptance that a significant chunk of your life will be spent sitting in traffic.
Back when I lived in Mississauga, I freelanced in both Hamilton and Scarborough. Both commutes were long and draining (driving to Scarborough was much worse, obviously). Add rush hour and bad weather, and you could easily tack on another 30 minutes each way. Want to see friends on the weekend? You'll probably be driving a while to get there too.
Thinking about that commute now makes me never want to move back to the GTA, but I know many people who live there accept it as part of their routine. I guess there's no sense in fighting it because you do what you have to do.
Living on Vancouver Island, my commute has always been a fraction of what it was in the GTA. And yes, I know you can't really compare the island to Ontario, but I still think people in Toronto waste too much of their time on the road. If you live there, I think you know I'm right.
Overpaying for mediocre food because the restaurant is trendy
Toronto has some incredible food and a dining scene that rivals any major city in the world. But it also has a lot of trendy restaurants that got put on the map because a celebrity was spotted there or because a dish went viral on TikTok for its pretty plating, and the food and experience often aren't worth the money.
Restaurant prices have gone up significantly in recent years, and I remember spending a lot of money at places in Toronto that were more about the aesthetic than the actual food.
Moving to the island made me appreciate smaller, lesser-known restaurants and food trucks, which deserve way more credit than they get. Souvlaki, fish tacos, frozen yogurt, you name it. Some of the best meals I've had on Vancouver Island have come from a window on wheels.
Lineup culture (waiting an hour for brunch)
Lineup culture in Toronto is a real thing, and somehow people have accepted it as part of the brunch experience.
You've probably seen it: a crowd of people waiting outside a restaurant on a weekend morning, shuffling forward one group at a time. I've done it, and I'll never fully understand why. There's nothing worse than waiting behind a crowd of people to sit down for food when you're hungry. But if many people are waiting to get in, it must be good, right?
I remember meeting up with a friend I hadn't seen in a long time and agreeing to wait over an hour for brunch. Was the meal good? It sure was. After waiting that long, anything would taste incredible. Would I go back and wait again? Absolutely not.
Waiting until summer to enjoy the outdoors
I'm not saying there's nothing to do outdoors in the GTA outside of the summer, but you definitely see more life outside once patio season kicks off. People at parks, heading to the beach, enjoying meals outside.
It probably has something to do with the fact that winters last practically half the year, which means a lot of time spent indoors. And once the warm weather ends, there also isn't all that much to do outside. Yes, you can head to the pumpkin patch in the fall and go skating in the winter, but Ontario residents don't really embrace the outdoors until May or June rolls around.
It's a different story in B.C. People are outside all year round -- winter camping, fall hikes, skiing, walks by the water, even a picnic on the beach. I've even seen people swim in the ocean in the winter. Yes, I judge them for it, because that water is absolutely freezing, but I respect the commitment.
I'll admit that southern Vancouver Island and Vancouver have a milder climate, which makes it easier. But even on rainy days or when the temperature drops, people still show up. The only thing that changes is the wardrobe.
You don't need a cottage to escape the city
Growing up in the GTA, a vacation or time away always meant heading up north to a cottage. My family rented one near Wasaga Beach when I was younger, and those are some of my best childhood memories, so I have nothing against cottage life.
But compared to B.C., the options for a quick escape feel more limited in Ontario. Here on the island, people head camping on a random weekend, spend a night on one of the Southern Gulf Islands or check into a nearby hotel for a night to recharge. Escaping doesn't have to be a big event; even one night away counts.
Ontario has plenty of options too, but I think people there don't always think small when it comes to getting away. Sometimes you don't need a cottage; you just need one night somewhere different.
The Toronto is the centre of the universe mentality
There's a running joke in Canada that Toronto thinks it's the centre of the universe, and honestly, having grown up there, I get why the stereotype exists.
When you live in the GTA, it can genuinely feel like everything worth doing is within a certain radius. The best restaurants, the biggest concerts, access to sports teams, access to a lot of shopping, the most exciting things happening in Canada -- they happen in Toronto. It's easy to fall into the mindset that everywhere else is just a smaller, less exciting version of where you already are.
I'll admit I was guilty of this. Moving to Vancouver Island was partly a leap of faith because I wasn't sure there would be enough to do or see outside of the GTA.
A decade later, I can tell you with confidence that there is so much incredible life happening outside of Toronto — and across Canada — that most GTA residents never think to explore. The food scene on the West Coast, the natural beauty, the sense of community in smaller cities and towns. None of it gets the same attention as Toronto, and honestly it's a shame.
I'll always be proud to say I'm from Toronto. But it's not the centre of the universe; it's just one incredible part of this big, amazing country.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.