16 amazing HomeSense finds that I discovered to transform your space
Your home deserves a stylish upgrade!
HomeSense is my go-to whenever I need something new for my home, but I also just love going to see what's new.
Whether I need a lamp, rug, mirror or decorative accents to style around my house, I know HomeSense will have plenty of options, and I typically end up leaving with more than I planned.
While some items are on the pricier end, especially larger furniture pieces, you can also find many great items that elevate your space without costing too much.
Here are 16 HomeSense items that are worth adding to your space.
Drawer knobs
Drawer knobs.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Never underestimate what a new set of drawer knobs can do for a piece of furniture. If you have a side table, dresser or cabinet that needs a refresh, swapping out the hardware is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to give it a new look. I've done it with an Ikea dresser and I like the piece even more now.
HomeSense has so many options that you could style the piece however you like.
Price: $12.99
Statement floor lamp
A blue floor lamp.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If your living room or bedroom needs a pop of colour, a statement floor lamp is one of the most effective ways to add it. This dark blue one caught my eye. The fun design makes it different, but it's not so bold that it overwhelms the space. It's the kind of piece that looks like it came from a much more expensive boutique store.
Price: $99.99
Storage trolley
A storage trolley at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
HomeSense had a great selection of storage trolleys on my last visit, and this one stood out for its simplicity. Three shelves, a sleek design that works in any room and wheels so you can move it around easily. It's practical, and you can change up the overall look by what you store on each shelf.
Price: $39.99
Colourful storage boxes
Storage boxes at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I firmly believe you can never have too many storage boxes, and these are some of the nicest I've come across. Style them on a bookshelf to add a pop of colour while keeping things organized.
Price: $19.99
Seasonal decor
Glass pumpkins.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Fall has arrived at HomeSense and the seasonal decor section is worth a trip. From pumpkins to candles and other fun accents, there are plenty of fun options for styling your home for the season. I love switching up my decor with the seasons and HomeSense always makes it easy to do without spending too much.
Price: Starting at $19.99
Side tables
Side tables at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A new set of side tables can completely transform the look of a bedroom, and HomeSense has some really impressive options right now. These two from Tahari stood out because they look way more expensive than what they're selling for. I think both are beautiful and offer completely different looks depending on what you're going for.
Price: $179.99
Artificial plants
An artificial plant at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're worried about keeping a plant alive, then an artificial plant could be the answer. On my last trip, HomeSense had several options, and each came in a nice pot. This was the largest one I came across, and I think it's definitely a statement piece. It's a bit of an investment for $130, but the plant will never die.
Price: $129.99
Statement table
Tables at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A well-chosen table can completely change the character of a living room, whether it's a coffee table that becomes the focal point of the space or a side table styled with books and candles. HomeSense has some really beautiful options right now, including these two that look far pricier than their price tag.
Price: $249.99 for the table on the left, $129.99 for the one on the right
Table lamps
Lamps at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Don't sleep on the lamp section at HomeSense, it's one of the best ways to add colour and personality to a room without spending a lot. The white and gold one is on the simpler end, while the green one with flowers is bold and fun.
Price: $49.99 for the white and gold lamp, $79.99 for the green lamp with flowers
Comforter set
Comforter set at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If your bedroom is getting a makeover, a new comforter set can make all the difference. This neutral grey set from HomeSense is exactly the kind of thing you'd see styled in a home decor magazine: clean, polished and effortless. Pair it with a new set of side tables and lamps and your bedroom will have an entirely new look.
Price: $89.99
Chairs
Chairs at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These dining chairs from HomeSense give off a genuinely sophisticated vibe that you wouldn't expect at this price point. The taupe fabric wraps create a nice neutral, modern look that can pair with just about any dining table.
Price: $129.99 each
Wicker baskets
Storage baskets at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Wicker baskets are one of those home decor staples that are both practical and stylish. Whether you want to hide toys, blankets or keep other items out of sight, these will do that without sacrificing the look of a room. HomeSense always has a great selection in different shapes and sizes.
Price: $19.99
Rugs
Rugs at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A rug can completely change a room's look. Beyond the visual impact, a good rug adds warmth and texture that makes a space feel more put together. HomeSense has a great selection at various price points. There are larger options too if you have a bigger space to fill.
Price: $99.99
New dishware
Dishware at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
When did you last update your dishware? New dishes can make all the difference if you're looking to revamp your kitchen. HomeSense has a lot of nice options, including individual pieces and full sets.
Price: $79.99
Picture frames
Picture frames at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Picture frames are probably the easiest way to add colour and warmth to any space. Whether you prefer simple black or silver frames or you want a nice design like these flower-printed frames, HomeSense has every possible option.
Price: Starting at $7.99
Artwork
Artwork at HomeSense.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Don't overlook the walls when you're thinking about home decor. Artwork is one of the most effective ways to add personality and colour to a room. HomeSense offers a big selection, from muted landscape pieces to bold statement prints, and the prices are a fraction of what you'd pay at a boutique.
Price: $79.99
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.