A new Disney cruise will sail to Atlantic Canada for fall colours and quaint coastal stops
Dreaming of a Disney getaway that doesn't involve a flight to Florida? 🐭✨
Grab your Mickey ears, Canada — Disney's coming to visit! Last month, Disney Cruise Line revealed its full slate of Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 sailings, and tucked into the announcement is a genuinely magical update for Canadians who'd rather skip the flight to Florida (no fairy godmother required).
On August 25, Disney Cruise Line confirmed the news East Coasters have been waiting for: after nearly four years away, Captain Mickey Mouse and his friends are finally returning to New England and Canada's Atlantic coast.
After wrapping up its inaugural season in Europe, the Disney Wish will sail into New York City in late September 2027, marking Disney Cruise Line's first return to the city since 2023.
From there, it'll set off on seven special voyages ranging from four to seven nights, tracing the coastline north into New England and Atlantic Canada like it's following its own personal North Star.
The itinerary includes a stop in Boston, Massachusetts, before continuing on to St. John, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia — timed, according to Disney, for "the height of autumn."
This means guests can expect front-row seats to some wonderfully vivid autumn hues, the kind that might even make Main Street, U.S.A.'s fall decor look a little dull by comparison.
"We are delighted to return to a guest-favourite port in New York, introduce maiden calls in Panama and continue visiting destinations throughout the Caribbean and beyond with our growing fleet," Tracy Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line Operations, said in a press release.
You won't find Cinderella's castle waiting at the dock, but with the Wish timed to arrive during peak leaf season, Halifax's waterfront and New Brunswick's coastline are about to have their own "Colours of the Wind" moment.
It's proof that Disney charm doesn't have to live only beside Cinderella's Castle in Orlando. Sometimes all it takes is a grand ship, a maritime breeze and Mickey in his nautical best, and suddenly a Nova Scotian harbourfront feels like the most magical place in North America — without a single rollercoaster in sight.
The Atlantic Canada stops are just one piece of a much larger announcement. Last month, Disney Cruise Line also revealed new sailings to Bermuda, more departures from San Juan, Puerto Rico, maiden calls in Panama during Panama Canal crossings, three Wish Class ships based out of Port Canaveral, Florida, and new itineraries sailing from Singapore, among other updates to its growing fleet.
As for actually booking your happily ever after: early access for eligible Castaway Club members opened August 31, and general bookings open September 8, 2026.
So if a fall cruise that trades humidity for harbour views sounds like your kind of magic, now's the time to start planning. Full sailing dates and pricing will be available at disneycruise.com once bookings go live.
Whether or not you end up booking a cabin, there's something pretty magical about Disney sailing all the way up to Canada's coastline for once, instead of the other way around.
Turns out you don't need to cross the border to soak up a little bit of that Disney magic — this time, it's coming straight to you!
Disney Cruise Line's return to Canada
Price: Not yet available — pricing goes live when general bookings open September 8
When: Sailings from late-September 2027
Why You Need To Go: The Disney Wish is bringing fall foliage and a whole lot of nautical sparkle to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and St. John, New Brunswick — its first stops in Atlantic Canada in years. If you've been dying for a Disney getaway that doesn't involve a flight to Florida, this is it!
Pro Tip: Disney Cruise Line also offers eligible Canadian residents savings of up to 25% off prevailing rates on select stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply, and the discount isn't guaranteed to apply to this specific route. You can check here to see which sailings are eligible.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.