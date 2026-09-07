Canada has issued travel advisories for these 9 popular fall vacation destinations
The travel warnings range from "normal security precautions" to "avoid non-essential travel." ❌
With colder weather setting in and warm-weather getaways calling, now's the time to check Canada's travel advisories before you book your fall or winter trip. From Caribbean hotspots to major European cities, the Government of Canada has issued new travel warnings for several of the most popular destinations Canadians visit this time of year.
These travel advisories cover everything from crime and terrorism threats to shortages of basic necessities, and staying on top of them could save you a serious headache — not to mention issues with your travel insurance down the line.
Whether you're eyeing an all-inclusive resort in Mexico, a city break in the U.K. or France, or a quick beach escape to The Bahamas or Turks and Caicos, there's a travel advisory worth reading first.
Government of Canada travel advisories are classified into four official risk levels: "Take normal security precautions," "Exercise a high degree of caution," "Avoid non-essential travel," and "Avoid all travel."
These risk levels are updated regularly based on safety and security conditions on the ground, and knowing where your destination falls can help you plan smarter.
Keep in mind that these travel warnings aren't meant to scare you away from travelling — they're a tool to help Canadians make informed decisions about international travel and stay safe abroad.
That said, ignoring a Government of Canada travel advisory could impact your travel insurance coverage if something goes wrong.
From an "avoid non-essential travel" warning for Cuba to ongoing terrorism threat advisories in Europe, here's a look at the latest Canada travel advisories for fall and winter 2026 that could affect your upcoming trip.
United Kingdom
Last Updated: August 10, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: From iconic landmarks like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace to cozy pubs and charming countryside escapes, the U.K. is a dream destination for many Canadians. But before you book that trip, it's worth checking the latest travel warning.
Canada's current advisory for the U.K. centres on an ongoing terrorism threat — previous attacks, including knife attacks, vehicle attacks and explosions, have occurred mainly in London but also elsewhere, and further attacks are considered "likely."
The U.K.'s national terrorism threat level currently sits at 4 out of 5 ("severe"), while Northern Ireland's is rated 3 out of 5 ("substantial").
Potential targets include government buildings, places of worship, transportation hubs, and public spaces like tourist attractions, restaurants, bars and shopping centres.
Travellers are urged to stay alert in crowded areas, especially at sporting events, religious holidays, public celebrations and major political events, since these occasions have been used to carry out attacks before.
Demonstrations are also common in the U.K. and can turn violent quickly, so it's best to avoid protest areas and follow local authorities' guidance.
Jamaica
Last Updated: July 29, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime, particularly outside tourist areas.
Details: As temperatures begin to drop and Canadians start dreaming of a sunny escape this fall and winter, Jamaica's white-sand beaches and laid-back island vibe make it a longtime favourite. But before you book that getaway, it's worth checking Canada's current travel advisory for Jamaica.
The advisory centres on ongoing violent crime — including armed robbery and murder — which remains a concern in large cities like Kingston and Montego Bay, even though rates have decreased in recent years.
Police maintain a presence in areas popular with tourists, including resorts, where violent crime rates are lower. However, incidents of assault and robbery still occur.
Crime tends to be concentrated in what local police call "high-risk communities," particularly parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, St. Catherine and May Pen, where gang activity is more prevalent, and firearms are widely available.
If you're threatened by robbers, authorities advise not resisting and handing over cash and valuables, since resistance can lead to violence.
Petty crime like pickpocketing and bag snatching is also common in busy tourist areas, so keep an eye on your belongings, avoid flashing cash or jewellery, and use ATMs in public, well-lit locations.
Spain
Last Updated: August 21, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Spain due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: From Barcelona's Gaudí architecture to Madrid's buzzing plazas and sun-soaked coastlines along the way, Spain draws Canadian travellers year-round. However, Canada's travel advisory flags a real terrorism risk across the country.
Attacks causing deaths and injuries have taken place in Spain before, and further incidents can't be ruled out. Spain's national terrorism threat level currently sits at 4 out of 5 ("high").
Government buildings, places of worship, transportation hubs and public spaces — including tourist attractions, restaurants, markets and hotels — are all considered possible targets.
Canada's current travel advisory for Spain notes that extra vigilance is important at sporting events and during religious holidays or public celebrations, since these have been used as opportunities for attacks in the past.
Petty crime is another factor worth knowing about, particularly in Madrid and Barcelona. Pickpockets and bag snatchers frequently target tourists in crowded spots like public transit, airports and popular attractions, often working in pairs and using distraction tactics.
Keep your passport and valuables secure, and be wary of anyone claiming to be plainclothes police—ask to see official ID before handing anything over.
Bahamas
Last Updated: July 29, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
Details: With its turquoise water, powder-white beaches and easy island charm, The Bahamas is a go-to pick for Canadians craving a quick tropical escape. However, Canada's advisory flags high crime rates, particularly on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, where most incidents occur.
Petty crime like pickpocketing and bag snatching happens in tourist areas, and robberies have been reported around cruise ship terminals and resort zones in Nassau and Freeport, even during daylight hours, with crime tending to spike around holidays, festivals and regattas.
Violent crime, often tied to gang activity, is also a concern, including armed robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults. While The Bahamas has a high murder rate overall, most incidents happen in downtown Nassau's non-tourist areas after dark.
Officials note an uptick in break-ins and theft, and warn against getting out of your vehicle to move objects blocking the road, as this has led to robberies and carjackings.
Women travelling to The Bahamas should take extra care, as sexual assaults — including cases involving spiked drinks — have been reported near hotels, on cruise ships, at casinos and even during jet ski excursions.
To stay safe, avoid walking alone after dark, steer clear of isolated beaches, and never accept drinks, rides or other items from strangers.
Mexico
Last Updated: August 26, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.
Details: From white-sand resorts to vibrant city culture, Mexico remains one of the most popular destinations for Canadian travellers. But Canada's advisory points to high levels of violent crime and kidnapping across the country, including in major tourist areas.
While Mexican authorities have worked to protect popular destinations, resulting in lower gang-related violence there, clashes between criminal groups have still occurred in hotels, nightclubs and restaurants, and officials warn that bystanders have been caught in the crossfire.
Kidnappings, including "express kidnappings" where victims are forced to withdraw money from ATMs, occur frequently and have targeted foreigners.
Petty crime like pickpocketing is also common in airports, bus stations and on public transit, and carjackings have been reported along the Pacific coast and near the northern border. If you're threatened, authorities advise you to stay calm and not resist.
The advisory also calls out several specific states — including parts of Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, among others — where non-essential travel should be avoided altogether due to organized crime and violence, though some cities and tourist zones within those states are excluded if accessed by air.
If your trip includes any of these regions, check the full advisory closely.
France
Last Updated: August 25, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in France due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Whether it's café-hopping in Paris or wine tasting in Bordeaux, France remains a bucket-list destination for countless Canadians. However, Canada's advisory for France notes an ongoing terrorism threat across Europe, where attacks have occurred before, and additional incidents could happen.
Potential targets range widely — government buildings, schools, places of worship and cultural venues like concert halls and nightclubs are all named, along with transportation hubs and tourist-heavy public areas, especially in Paris.
To manage the threat, France relies on its Vigipirate plan, a national security framework with a three-level public alert system. The country currently sits at level 2, "vigilance renforcée" ("enhanced vigilance").
As part of Operation Sentinelle, police and gendarmes are backed by military units stationed in public spaces considered possible targets, so Canadian travellers should expect a visible police and military presence, particularly around major events, religious holidays and political gatherings, since these occasions have been used to carry out attacks in the past.
United States
Last Updated: September 4, 2026
Risk Level: Take normal security precautions in the United States.
Details: With its buzzing cities, national parks and easy driving distance from most of Canada, the U.S. remains one of the top destinations for Canadian travellers.
The good news is Canada's advisory for the United States is at the lowest risk level right now: "take normal security precautions," meaning there's no specific elevated threat — but a few things are still worth knowing before you go.
Petty crime like pickpocketing occurs in urban centres and tourist spots, and violent crime is more common in certain neighbourhoods after dark, though it rarely affects visitors.
The advisory also flags gun violence as a factor to be aware of, given the high rate of firearm possession in the U.S. and the risk of mass shootings, even though tourists are rarely directly involved.
According to Canada's U.S. travel advisory, it's worth familiarizing yourself with how to respond in an active shooter situation just in case.
If you're driving across the U.S.-Mexico border in states like California, Arizona, New Mexico or Texas, stick to officially recognized crossings and avoid travelling at night, as criminal incidents tied to drug trafficking are more frequent in that area.
Terrorism is also mentioned as a general, ongoing risk, with public spaces like transportation hubs and tourist attractions considered potential targets, so it's still smart to stay aware of your surroundings.
Turks and Caicos Islands
Last Updated: August 19, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime.
Details: With its powder-soft sand and turquoise water, Providenciales has become an increasingly popular choice for Canadians seeking a laid-back beach escape.
However, Canada's travel advisory flags crime as an ongoing concern throughout the islands, with most incidents concentrated on Providenciales itself.
Petty crime like pickpocketing, bag snatching and theft from vehicles or beaches is common, so it's worth keeping valuables out of sight and being especially cautious when using ATMs at night.
Violent crime, including armed robberies, home invasions and sexual assaults, also occurs, and gang-related gun violence has been reported, though tourists aren't usually the target. Officials specifically warn against using unmarked, illegal taxis known as "jitneys," since drivers have been linked to sexual assaults.
Crime also tends to pick up during the December-to-January holiday season, so travellers should stay especially alert around that time, avoid walking alone after dark, and stick to accommodations with solid security.
Beyond crime, the advisory notes the islands experience periodic water shortages, so it's worth keeping a backup supply on hand.
Cuba
Last Updated: September 1, 2026
Risk Level: Avoid non-essential travel to Cuba due to worsening shortages of fuel, electricity, and basic necessities including food, water, and medicine.
Details: Cuba's white-sand beaches and colourful colonial streets have long made it a favourite for Canadian travellers, but conditions on the ground have deteriorated significantly in the last year or so.
Canada's advisory for Cuba now urges against all non-essential travel, citing severe and worsening shortages of fuel, electricity, food, water and medicine — conditions officials say are likely to persist and could worsen further heading into hurricane season.
Power outages are long, frequent and unpredictable, sometimes lasting more than 24 hours nationwide, and while many resorts run on generators, fuel shortages can limit their use too.
Getting around the island has also become extremely difficult, with public transportation and taxis frequently disrupted and long lines — sometimes leading to altercations — at gas stations. Cash is essential, since credit cards and ATMs may not work during outages, and many businesses outside major cities don't accept cards.
Notably, all Canadian airlines have suspended service to Cuba until further notice, though some international carriers are still operating flights.
The advisory also flags that Canada's ability to provide consular support in Cuba may become limited if conditions worsen further, and encourages anyone already there to register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service and keep travel documents secure and up to date.
Whether you're planning a European city break, a Caribbean beach trip or a road trip across the border, staying on top of Canada's latest travel advisories is one of the easiest ways to travel smart.
Remember, these warnings aren't meant to scare you off — they're simply a tool to help you stay informed, take reasonable precautions and know what to expect before you land.
So before you finalize any bookings, take a few minutes to check the full advisory for your destination. Safe travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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