9 beautiful summer getaways in Canada that feel like a little slice of France
These spots might just be the next best thing to a French vacation. 🇫🇷
Dreaming of a summer escape to France? You don't need to book a transatlantic flight to find charming cobblestone streets, French culture and European-style scenery.
Across Canada, there are destinations where French heritage, language, architecture and cuisine create an atmosphere that feels worlds away from the True North.
From colourful seaside villages and historic small towns to island getaways and picturesque waterfront communities, these spots offer a taste of France without ever leaving the country.
Whether you're after cobblestone streets, cozy cafes, or stunning coastal views that could pass for the French countryside, these destinations deliver plenty of old-world charm.
If you're looking to add a little European flair to your summer travel plans, these Canadian getaways might be the next best thing to a trip to France.
Magdalen Islands
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located in the middle of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Magdalen Islands are an archipelago of eight islands home to white-sand beaches and red cliffs.
The islands are part of Quebec, but their roots lie in Acadia, and this culture is strongly felt in the music, traditions, and even the accents of the local dialect.
The islands are known for their gorgeous scenery and warm hospitality. They offer 300 kilometres of pristine, sandy beaches to explore, with lagoons and bays where the crystal-clear waters can reach temperatures of more than 20 C.
Besides beaches, there are plenty of outdoor adventures to be had on the islands, including hikes along coastal trails, sea kayaking, scuba diving, surfing and other water sports, cycling, and more.
Summer in the Magdalen Islands is also a time of festivals and events, including outdoor concerts, artisan markets, and cultural and traditional music performances and local art exhibitions. While you're here, don't forget to also try some fresh seafood.
Prince Edward County
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Home to beautiful wineries, cute small towns and stunning lavender fields, it's easy to mistake a visit to Ontario's charming Prince Edward County for a trip to the French countryside.
Visit the Prince Edward County Lavender Farm in the community of Hillier to find acres of lavender fields and experience a touch of Provence right here in Canada. The farm also has a boutique where you can shop for lavender products and a cute bed-and-breakfast if you'd like to stay the night.
Known for its wines, a visit to the county isn't complete without stopping at a local winery. Rolling vineyards, rustic barns, and rows upon rows of grape vines will make you feel like you're visiting Bordeaux or Champagne.
The Closson Chase Winery is an especially scenic spot. Here, you'll find a picturesque purple barn, beautiful gardens, and winemakers who use centuries-old techniques to create world-class wines.
Okanagan Valley
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Home to breathtaking wineries and sparkling lakes, B.C.'s Okanagan Valley could easily be confused for Burgundy or Corsica in France.
Located in the southern interior of the province, this valley is one of B.C.'s oldest and largest wine regions, home to more than 200 wineries as well as farmers’ markets, food festivals, and charming lakefront towns.
The region is known for its lake life, and is home to an array of beaches, from the popular Okanagan Beach in Penticton to the serene shores of Kalamalka Lake.
Kelowna, considered the heart of the Okanagan Valley, is a great place to base a visit to the region. The city offers vineyards, beautiful vistas, cycling trails and more that will have you feeling like you've left Canada behind.
Kelowna is also known for its bustling bar scene and the popular Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market, a four-season market where you can find fresh produce, hand-crafted goods and more.
Old Montreal
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: The narrow, cobblestone streets of Old Montreal will take you back in time and instantly transport you to the streets of Paris.
The postcard-perfect historic district is home to soaring archways, 400 years of history and beautiful architecture, and also houses some of the city's most forward-thinking galleries and restaurants.
Here, you'll find an array of charming cafes, bistros and spots to duck in for a bite, as well as cute stores and boutiques where you can shop for unique items.
Be sure to also set aside some time to walk down Place Jacques-Cartier and explore the public square's restaurants, shops, live music, and street artists.
One absolute must-see in Old Montreal is the stunning Notre-Dame Basilica. The basilica is home to soaring, gold-painted ceilings, ornate wood carvings, and a massive pipe organ that makes it nothing short of breathtaking.
Visit in the evening to enjoy AURA, an immersive light experience that lets you see the basilica in a totally new way.
Victoria
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Home to historic castles, beautiful gardens, and a colonial past reflected today in its architecture, Victoria could easily pass for a small French city.
Visit Hatley Castle to feel instantly transported to France. Guided walking tours of the castle take place from May to September, though you can also visit the castle's gardens, which are open daily and include a stunning rose garden, free of charge.
Home to the mildest climate in Canada, Greater Victoria has actually been dubbed the "City of Gardens." For this reason, no trip to Victoria would be complete without visiting the iconic Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay.
Named a National Historic Site of Canada in 2004, the Butchart Gardens have been in bloom for over 100 years and span 55 acres, with dramatic floral displays in a variety of settings and styles linked together by a network of paths.
Victoria also offers plenty of spots for afternoon tea, as well as many vineyards and wineries (for those seeking drinks of a stronger variety).
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the corner of the Niagara Region, just 25 minutes from Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a well-preserved 19th-century village that oozes old-town charm.
The village is bordered on both sides by waterfront, with a beautiful Heritage District that will transport you back in time. Wander through the district to discover cute boutiques, antique shops and bistros, and even a horse-drawn carriage or two.
Set in the heart of Ontario's wine country, the Niagara region is also home to many wineries, breweries and distilleries -- the area boasts close to 40 wineries home to award-winning vintages, international accolades and the world-famous Niagara Icewine.
Take a horse-drawn carriage ride through Niagara-on-the-Lake's pretty streets, or visit the iconic Prince of Wales Hotel for afternoon tea.
If you work up an appetite, NOTL has ample choices to satisfy any cravings -- from fine dining and pub fare to cafes and ice cream shops.
Acadian Cost
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: When you think of French regions in Canada, Quebec obviously comes to mind. But there's another province where you can find a strong French culture that's still very much alive today.
The northeastern coast of New Brunswick, known as the Acadian Coast, is a region where red, white, and blue flags still fly.
These are the flags of Acadia, a colony of New France that settled on the North American coast during the 17th and 18th centuries. The descendants of these colonies continue to showcase their French roots today in their language and culture.
Visit Caraquet, a small town on the coast, to experience its Festival Acadien, a two-week festival that's one of the most popular Acadian festivals in North America.
Book a stay at the nearby Hôtel Château Albert, a 20th-century French hotel that's steeped in history, before continuing on to places like Shediac (home of fresh seafood and the world's largest lobster sculpture) or Moncton.
Old Quebec
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Quebec is known as one of the most (if not the most) French places in Canada, but for a truly France-like feel, you'll want to visit Quebec City's charming old town.
The birthplace of French civilization in North America, Old Quebec is the only fortified city north of Mexico, and offers the chance to take in over 400 years of history.
Here, you can walk on actual cobblestone streets, dine in cute French bistros and cafes, and experience a strong French culture unlike anywhere else in Canada.
Visit the Quartier Petit Champlain, the oldest shopping district in North America, where boutique shops and cute cafes spill out of charming restored houses onto cobblestone streets.
Then, head to Place Royale to explore the spot where Quebec City was founded and snap some photos in the charming square, which is often decorated for the seasons.
Be sure to visit the iconic Chateau Frontenac, which has been the crown jewel of the Old City for over 125 years and is known as one of the most emblematic hotels in Canada. Snap a photo out front or book a stay to really soak up the area's history.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon
Location: Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, France
Why You Need To Go: Technically, these French islands aren't a part of Canada -- but they're so close, they may as well be!
Saint Pierre and Miquelon is an archipelago about 90 minutes off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Originally a French settlement, the archipelago has been exchanged multiple times between the English and the French, and today stands as the last piece of French territory in North America.
Unlike other spots on this list, visiting Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is quite literally stepping into France -- when travelling to Saint-Pierre, you’ll go through customs (so make sure you have your passport), you'll use the Euro, and you'll experience French food, wine, music, and, of course, the French language.
The island of Saint-Pierre is charming and walkable, offering a downtown area with shops, restaurants, hotels and more. Miquelon, on the other hand, is perfect for experiencing nature, with hikes, ocean views and wildlife spotting opportunities.Saint-Pierre and Miquelon Tourism website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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