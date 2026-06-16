This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a tiny riverside town that's like a slice of Europe
You can skip the traffic!
You don't need a car to enjoy a charming summer getaway. This VIA Rail ride from Toronto whisks you away to a cozy town with storybook streets, riverside charm, and more to enjoy.
You can skip the traffic and soak up the countryside views as the train transports you to this village, which looks like it was plucked from a European postcard.
St. Marys is a picturesque town set along the banks of the Thames River. It's known for its distinctive limestone architecture, earning it the nickname "Stonetown."
While it's not located in Europe, the historic stone buildings and old-world charm can make it feel like you've stepped into a little European village without leaving Ontario.
Leave your car keys at home! You can hop on a VIA Rail train from Toronto to St. Marys, with the trip taking just over 2.5 hours and one-way fares starting around $38 per adult.
The train station is located right in the downtown core, making it easy to access nearby attractions, cafés, and shops on foot. The village itself is full of places to browse, from independent bookstores to thrift shops and other small local finds.
The train runs from Toronto in the evenings and returns in the mornings, making St. Marys an ideal weekend escape. You can leave on a Friday night and be back by Sunday morning for a car-free getaway.
There are plenty of places to stay overnight, including inns, bed-and-breakfasts, and boutique hotels scattered throughout the town.
For some history and culture, you can visit the St. Marys Museum or explore exhibits at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, which highlights Canada's deep baseball roots.
You can enjoy several local events throughout the summer, including Bavarian Gardens, the Stonetown Heritage Festival, Movies in the Park, and Canada Day celebrations.
On hot days, the St. Marys Quarry, "Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool," is a scenic place to cool off.
The quarry is also home to a floating waterpark where you can enjoy obstacles, slides and more for some warm-weather fun.
Beyond that, you can catch a show at the St. Marys Town Hall Theatre, browse local vendors at the Farmers' Market, or take a scenic walk along the Thames River trails.
This peaceful riverside destination is a charming, traffic-free Ontario weekend getaway.
Toronto to St. Marys
Price: $38 + one-way ticket per adult
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.