This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a tiny riverside town that's like a slice of Europe

You can skip the traffic!

A person walking past stone buildings. Right: A river with a waterfall.

A small town in Ontario.

@townofstmarys | Instagram, @downtownstmarys | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a car to enjoy a charming summer getaway. This VIA Rail ride from Toronto whisks you away to a cozy town with storybook streets, riverside charm, and more to enjoy.

You can skip the traffic and soak up the countryside views as the train transports you to this village, which looks like it was plucked from a European postcard.

St. Marys is a picturesque town set along the banks of the Thames River. It's known for its distinctive limestone architecture, earning it the nickname "Stonetown."

While it's not located in Europe, the historic stone buildings and old-world charm can make it feel like you've stepped into a little European village without leaving Ontario.

Leave your car keys at home! You can hop on a VIA Rail train from Toronto to St. Marys, with the trip taking just over 2.5 hours and one-way fares starting around $38 per adult.

The train station is located right in the downtown core, making it easy to access nearby attractions, cafés, and shops on foot. The village itself is full of places to browse, from independent bookstores to thrift shops and other small local finds.

The train runs from Toronto in the evenings and returns in the mornings, making St. Marys an ideal weekend escape. You can leave on a Friday night and be back by Sunday morning for a car-free getaway.

There are plenty of places to stay overnight, including inns, bed-and-breakfasts, and boutique hotels scattered throughout the town.

For some history and culture, you can visit the St. Marys Museum or explore exhibits at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, which highlights Canada's deep baseball roots.

You can enjoy several local events throughout the summer, including Bavarian Gardens, the Stonetown Heritage Festival, Movies in the Park, and Canada Day celebrations.

On hot days, the St. Marys Quarry, "Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool," is a scenic place to cool off.

The quarry is also home to a floating waterpark where you can enjoy obstacles, slides and more for some warm-weather fun.

Beyond that, you can catch a show at the St. Marys Town Hall Theatre, browse local vendors at the Farmers' Market, or take a scenic walk along the Thames River trails.

This peaceful riverside destination is a charming, traffic-free Ontario weekend getaway.

Toronto to St. Marys

Price: $38 + one-way ticket per adult

St. Marys Tourism Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
via rail toronto st marys ontario small towns via rail
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This $26 train from Ottawa takes you to a waterside town that looks like a European postcard

You can leave the car at home for this trip. 🛤️

6 reasons I left PEI after moving there from Ontario (and they're not what you'd expect)

Going from Toronto to the island is a big adjustment...

This Ontario beach is a mini oasis with the softest white sand and sparkling blue water

It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

Ontario is home to the 'Hamptons of the North' and it's dotted with quaint towns and beaches

It's a summer paradise.

This Ontario park is a summer gem with 4 crystal-water beaches and boardwalk trails

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 12 gorgeous destinations

It might be time to plan some road trips!

10 Ontario provincial parks with breathtaking beaches and powdery sand shores to explore

Get your goggles ready!

Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is on now and these products are up to 75% off

You can get three-wick candles at low prices!

Six people remain in hospital after rural Ontario crash killed five kids

Six people remain in hospital after deadly crash

This 3.2 km Ontario beach is a hidden gem with 'Caribbean-blue' water and fine white sand

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.