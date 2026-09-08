A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back
There's a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
A product recall has been issued for food sold at Costco that could trigger "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
If you bought the affected item at a warehouse in Canada, you can return it to get a full refund.
Costco Canada shared a recall notice on September 4 about a meal starter kit that shoppers might have purchased recently.
This product was sold at Costco stores in Canada between August 2026 and September 2026.
Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks (Costco item #2950321) are being recalled because of the potential presence of an undeclared soy allergen.
That means the label doesn't mention soy, but the product could contain soy.
Only certain packs of this item are part of the recall, and the affected Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks products can be identified by the lot number and production date.
Here are the lot numbers and production dates of the recalled items:
- Lot Number: 2461263 / Production: August 10th, 2026
- Lot Number: 2461272 / Production: August 19th, 2026
Also, the UPC for both sets of lot numbers and production dates is 6 28000 60094 7.
Recalled Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks.Costco
Anyone who is allergic or sensitive to soy is being told not to consume this product.
It could cause "a serious or life-threatening reaction" for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity.
If you bought the recalled item at Costco, you can return it to a warehouse in Canada to get a full refund.
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