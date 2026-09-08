A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back

There's a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

red and blue costco wholesale sign on exterior of store in canada

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A product recall has been issued for food sold at Costco that could trigger "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

If you bought the affected item at a warehouse in Canada, you can return it to get a full refund.

Costco Canada shared a recall notice on September 4 about a meal starter kit that shoppers might have purchased recently.

This product was sold at Costco stores in Canada between August 2026 and September 2026.

Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks (Costco item #2950321) are being recalled because of the potential presence of an undeclared soy allergen.

That means the label doesn't mention soy, but the product could contain soy.

Only certain packs of this item are part of the recall, and the affected Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks products can be identified by the lot number and production date.

Here are the lot numbers and production dates of the recalled items:

  • Lot Number: 2461263 / Production: August 10th, 2026
  • Lot Number: 2461272 / Production: August 19th, 2026

Also, the UPC for both sets of lot numbers and production dates is 6 28000 60094 7.

front of pack of recalled Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks Recalled Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks.Costco

Anyone who is allergic or sensitive to soy is being told not to consume this product.

It could cause "a serious or life-threatening reaction" for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity.

If you bought the recalled item at Costco, you can return it to a warehouse in Canada to get a full refund.

READ NEXT: Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada product recall
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Canada has issued travel advisories for these 9 popular fall vacation destinations

The travel warnings range from "normal security precautions" to "avoid non-essential travel." ❌

This waterfront Ontario town is a little fall gem with cozy cafes and apple markets

It was made for an autumn day trip.

9 food products that I would never buy at Costco again after trying them

It's a one and done for me, thanks!

Canada's best fall destination is this quaint village tucked amidst lakes and crimson forests

Start making those autumn plans. 🍂

10 things Canada does so differently from the USA — that I only noticed after moving

They do things different south of the border...🇨🇦 🇺🇸

A new Disney cruise will sail to Atlantic Canada for fall colours and quaint coastal stops

Dreaming of a Disney getaway that doesn't involve a flight to Florida? 🐭✨

Chicago aquarium shares health update on Marineland belugas after whale deaths

Chicago aquarium gives update on Marineland whales

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on American goods are now in effect

Canada's U.S. retaliatory tariffs are now in place