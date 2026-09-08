In the news today: trade war escalates, Trump targets Bombardier, yacht rescue
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Canada's retaliatory tariffs on American goods are now in effect
The trade war between Canada and the United States took on a new face today as Ottawa introduces retaliatory tariff measures.
New Canadian tariffs of between 15 and 50 per cent kicked in just after midnight and impact American goods such as dairy products, plywood and sunscreen.
The levies come in response to tariffs launched by U.S. President Donald Trump after trade talks between Ottawa and Washington broke down last month.
Trump slapped 50-per-cent duties on a range of Canadian goods, from hockey sticks to honey, and Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged to match those tariffs dollar-for-dollar.
---
Rhetoric from the White House ramped up as a deadline for Canada's retaliatory tariffs counts down, with President Donald Trump posting on social media Monday that he'll block Bombardier sales in the United States. Jet planes are assembled at Bombardier's aircraft assembly centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Trump takes aim at Bombardier sales in the U.S. as Canada's tariff deadline looms
Quebec-based aerospace giant Bombardier was on the defence Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump made the company the latest target of his anti-Canada campaign.
Among several trolling social media posts, including one referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney as governor, Trump threatened to block sales from Bombardier in the U.S. unless it builds its planes there.
But Bombardier hit back, saying in a statement it currently does so and is a strong contributor to the American aerospace industry, noting its supply chain includes around 2,800 American firms in 47 states.
Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, said on social media he reached out to the White House to make certain Trump knew the importance of Bombardier's presence in Wichita to many Kansas workers.
---
Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Saskatchewan tax on American liquor kicks in for retailers amid trade standoff
Saskatchewan's government is set to slap its retaliatory tax on American booze today amid the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war.
Premier Scott Moe last month announced his province would implement the 50 per cent fee on American alcohol on the same day Canada's reciprocal tariffs take effect.
It affects any U.S.-produced alcohol purchased through the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority's online ordering system, used by retailers across the province.
Saskatchewan and Alberta, unlike other provinces, do not have a ban on American alcohol products, and while Alberta hasn't implemented a reciprocal tax, Premier Danielle Smith says cabinet would consider it.
---
Joanne Harle, principal of George P. Nicholson School in Edmonton, is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Ian Kucerak, Edmonton Public Schools (Mandatory Credit)
Food Allergy Canada is calling for cross-Canada legislation requiring schools to stock epinephrine devices — either EpiPens or nasal sprays — for students who have an unexpected anaphylactic reaction.
Executive director Jennifer Gerdts says provincial education ministries have varying policies on how to make schools as safe as possible for kids with food, bee or wasp allergies, but Alberta doesn't have one at all.
Pediatric allergist Dr. Scott Cameron says EpiPens cost about 100 dollars each and many families of kids with severe allergies can't afford to buy one for school and another one for home.
Cameron says giving epinephrine quickly during an anaphylactic reaction reduces the risk that the patient will require hospitalization, including intensive care.
---
Several yachts anchor outside White Bay in Jost Van Dyke on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in the British Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Canadian rescued after yacht found submerged in remote part of Indian Ocean
A Canadian tourist was found in good condition after his yacht was found partially submerged in a remote part of the Indian Ocean.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says the man had been travelling solo from Darwin, on the northern tip of Australia, to Christmas Island south of Jakarta, Indonesia.
When he failed to check in with family in Canada on Sunday, his brother contacted authorities in Australia, and rescuers soon found a sinking catamaran one-thousand kilometres east-southeast of Christmas Island.
A rescue helicopter dropped life-saving supplies for the man, who was found floating in the vessel's dinghy, and he was later brought aboard an Australian Navy helicopter before being taken back to Darwin.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.