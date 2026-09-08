Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

Some places will be very snow this winter!

snow covered tree and path along mountains in lake louise alberta. right: red streetcar in snowstorm in toronto

Snow-covered trail in Alberta. Right: Toronto streetcar during a snowstorm.

Steve Payne | Unsplash, Maria Gavrilova | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A national winter forecast has called for a "split" season across the country.

It also revealed when Canada's weather will be coldest and snowiest in each province and territory.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac put out the Canadian winter forecast with details on the season in 2026 and 2027.

Even though a "split winter" is expected with milder weather conditions in the south and snowier periods in the east and west, it'll still be a Canadian winter.

That means snow and cold temperatures are forecast in many places across the country throughout the season.

So, here's what you need to know about when winter will be coldest and snowiest where you live.

BC

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the snowiest periods of the winter in southern B.C. will be late December and early and mid-January.

You can expect the coldest parts of the season during late December, late January, and early February.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Southern parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are forecast to have the snowiest weather in late December, early January, and mid-February.

The coldest periods of winter will be late December into mid-January and mid-February.

Ontario

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the snowiest parts of winter in southern Ontario will be early and late January and mid-March.

You can expect Ontario's weather to be coldest during mid and late January and then early and late February.

Quebec

In southern Quebec, the snowiest periods of the season are forecast during mid to late December, mid and late January, mid and late February, and early and mid-March.

The coldest parts of winter in the province will be early to mid-January and mid- to late February.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador

The snowiest parts of this winter in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador will be late December, early to mid-January, and early and late February.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, you can expect the coldest temperatures of the season during early to mid-January and mid-February.

Yukon

It will be the snowiest in Yukon during much of November, early January, early February, and early March,

The coldest periods of this winter will be early and late December, mid-January, and mid- to late February

Northwest Territories

In the Northwest Territories, the snowiest periods are forecast during early November, mid-December, and mid-February.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the coldest temperatures of the season will be in late December, much of January, mid-February, and early March.

Nunavut

The snowiest periods of this winter in Nunavut will be early November, mid-February, and early March.

The coldest parts of the season will be late December, early January, early to mid-February, and early to mid-March.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

winter forecastcanada weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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