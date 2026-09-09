Eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from this government payment in September

An extra payment is also available for some individuals.

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Senior Writer

Payments of the Canada Disability Benefit will be issued as direct deposits to bank accounts and as cheques delivered to mailboxes soon.

Eligible individuals can receive more than $200 from this federal benefit in September.

Also, an extra $150 is now available to Canadians who receive the Canada Disability Benefit.

Service Canada administers the Canada Disability Benefit, and it's one of the monthly government payments in this country.

Whether you're expecting your first payment or receiving another monthly installment, here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit, including the September payment date, the supplemental payment amount, and more.

What is the Canada Disability Benefit?

The Canada Disability Benefit provides direct financial support to people with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64.

Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?

To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:

  • be between 18 and 64 years old
  • have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit
  • have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
  • be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
  • be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months

You're not automatically enrolled in this program once you meet the eligibility requirements.

You have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit. If you qualify for payments, you'll start receiving money the month after your application is approved.

How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?

Payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have working income, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving the benefit.

The maximum Canada Disability Benefit payment amount is $204.20 per month. That works out to a maximum of $2,450.40 for the entire 2026-27 benefit year.

If you recently applied and were approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, you could be eligible for retroactive payments from when Service Canada received your application, but not for any months you were eligible before June 2025.

As of fall 2026, you could also receive a new supplemental payment to help offset the cost of obtaining the Disability Tax Credit.

The amount is fixed at $150 and issued as a lump sum.

This isn't a one-time payment, which means you could be eligible to receive it for each approved Disability Tax Credit certificate that qualifies you for a monthly Canada Disability Benefit payment.

You don't need to request or apply for the supplemental payment. If you're eligible for the extra amount, it will be paid to you.

When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?

The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, September 17, 2026.

How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?

You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments as a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque delivered to your mailbox, depending on your preferred payment method.

If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can call Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and mail it or drop it off at a Service Canada office.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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