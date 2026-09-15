Calgary man arrested after threat on YouTube to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney
Mounties say a Calgary man has been charged after he allegedly made threats on a YouTube account to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney.
RCMP say its federal policing division received information about the alleged threats on July 28.
A 31-year-old Calgary man was arrested and charged with uttering a death threat.
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court today.
The RCMP's federal policing division is responsible for safeguarding designated Canadians and select foreign diplomatic personnel residing in Canada.
It's also mandated to investigate criminal offences, including terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, nuclear security risks and foreign influenced activities.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and it won't be providing further information as the case is before the courts.
"The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance," RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.
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