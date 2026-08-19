Halifax man faces new charge after allegedly threatening to bomb U.S. consulate

New charge laid over U.S. consulate bomb threat
New charge laid over U.S. consulate bomb threat
Responding to a bomb threat, police direct people to evacuate at the intersection of Barrington Street and Duke Street, in downtown Halifax, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens
Writer

A new charge has been laid against the Halifax man accused of making a bomb threat against the U.S. Consulate in Halifax earlier this month.

A federal prosecutor confirmed in court that the charge for threatening to endanger the life of an internationally protected person has been laid against 54-year-old Ali Assakereh of Halifax.

Police had charged Assakereh with uttering threats and public mischief last week after a bomb threat against the consulate shut down a large section of downtown Halifax.

The RCMP says the consulate is the official premises of an internationally protected person under the Criminal Code.

Police alleged they found the suspect’s vehicle containing a propane tank and containers believed to contain flammable liquids in a parkade near the consulate. 

Assakereh remains in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2026.

— With files from Michael MacDonald.

By Devin Stevens | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Here's the (long) list of items facing possible tariffs from the United States

The list of items facing U.S. tariffs on Aug. 19

7 lessons I learned the hard way as an Ontarian who moved to Vancouver

Know before you go!

This $21 train from Toronto takes you to a storybook town with a 1 km white sand beach

No car needed!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 18 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot

Maxmillions are up for grabs!

I've dated in Montreal and Toronto and I wasn't prepared for how different they are

One has a better personality, the other has a five-year plan. Choose your fighter. 🌹

I tested sourdough bread from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — One was a major letdown

But one tasted homemade... 🍞

12 things I would never buy at Costco (even as a die-hard shopper)

These things are just not worth it!

The ultimate guide to the CNE: Tickets, hours, discounts and what to know before you go

It's the best way to end the summer. 🎡

Sikh activists in B.C., Ontario warned by police of threat against life

Sikh activists warned by police of threat