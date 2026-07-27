U.S. consulate in Toronto shot at for the second time this year, police investigating
Police say the U.S. consulate in Toronto was shot at early this morning and officers briefly pursued the suspect vehicle before calling off the chase for safety reasons.
This is the second time since March that the consulate was targeted by gunfire.
Police say officers in the area heard a shot near the consulate on University Avenue at 4:46 a.m., and found a shell casing outside the building.
They say there was damage to the building facade.
Investigators say a late-model Honda Accord without licence plates was pursued, but police had to pull back as the car reached high speed.
The U.S. consulate was targeted on the morning of March 10 when two suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at the building before driving away in a stolen vehicle.
Police arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Tracy-Stewart and 19-year-old Zara Jabbi last month and charged them with multiple offences related to the March shooting. Those charges have not been tested in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.
By Maan Alhmidi | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.