Toronto police arrest outstanding suspect in U.S. consulate shooting

U.S. consulate shooting suspect arrested: police
U.S. consulate shooting suspect arrested: police
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Toronto police say they have arrested 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, an outstanding suspect in the U.S. consulate shooting in March.

It comes as police continue to investigate multiple shootings in the city allegedly orchestrated by gun-for-hire networks, and after an officer was killed last week during a related raid.

Police say they were called to the U.S. consulate on University Avenue the morning of March 10 after two suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at the building before driving away in a stolen vehicle.

Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Sheldon Tracy-Stewart last week and have now also arrested Jabbi, who faces multiple charges related to the shooting.

The U.S. consulate shooting is one of dozens across the Greater Toronto Area allegedly linked to guns-for-hire networks. Const. Marc Pinizzotto was fatally shot last Thursday while officers were carrying out a search related to the investigation.

The man accused of shooting Pinizzotto, 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, was shot and injured by police and will be charged with first-degree murder, as well as offences related to two other shootings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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