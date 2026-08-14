Bail bid for man suspected of making bomb threat against U.S. Consulate delayed again
A bail hearing for a man accused of making a bomb threat against the U.S. Consulate in Halifax was adjourned for a third time Friday.
Halifax resident Ali Assakereh was charged Tuesday with uttering threats and public mischief after police also accused him of parking his vehicle near the consulate with a propane tank and flammable liquids inside.
On Friday, his legal aid lawyer, Lonny Queripel, said it remains unclear if more charges will be laid against his client.
Queripel says the ongoing police investigation has complicated his efforts to seek bail for his client, who is currently facing minor charges and has been held in custody since his arrest on Monday morning.
The 54-year-old suspect, who is originally from Iran, was at the provincial courthouse in Halifax on Friday, but he remained in a cell during the brief court hearing.
Provincial court Judge Del Atwood granted Queripel’s request for an adjournment until Aug. 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.
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