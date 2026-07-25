Canadian NATO intern arrested on suspicions of espionage in Belgium

Canadian intern arrested on espionage suspicions
Canadian intern arrested on espionage suspicions
A woman walks down steps next to the NATO logo during the NATO Defense Industry Forum at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
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A Canadian intern at NATO has been arrested on suspicions of espionage. 

Belgium's federal prosecutor says in a statement the female intern of Chinese origin is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country. 

She is also suspected of being a member of a criminal organization. 

The Canadian intern had been working at NATO's strategic headquarters of the Allied Powers Europe, which is located in Mons, a city in southwestern Belgium.

The suspect was arrested Friday.

Canada's National Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2026. 

— By Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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