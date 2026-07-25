Canadian NATO intern arrested on suspicions of espionage in Belgium
Canadian intern arrested on espionage suspicions
Writer
Jul 25, 2026, 12:34 PM
Jul 25, 2026, 12:35 PM
A Canadian intern at NATO has been arrested on suspicions of espionage.
Belgium's federal prosecutor says in a statement the female intern of Chinese origin is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country.
She is also suspected of being a member of a criminal organization.
The Canadian intern had been working at NATO's strategic headquarters of the Allied Powers Europe, which is located in Mons, a city in southwestern Belgium.
The suspect was arrested Friday.
Canada's National Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2026.
— By Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.