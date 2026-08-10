Montreal man arrested over alleged death threat against PM Carney
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a Montreal man for allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The RCMP's Federal Policing Eastern Region says 51-year-old Marc Porlier faces criminal charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
In a news release issued today, police say Porlier allegedly made the threats in an email he sent to a Canadian senator.
The RCMP says its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team began an investigation on Wednesday of last week.
The release says Porlier appeared in court in Montreal on Saturday.
The Prime Minister's Office says Carney is in Italy this week, where he is on a "reduced schedule."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.
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