Montreal man arrested over alleged death threat against PM Carney

Man arrested over PM death threat
Man arrested over PM death threat
Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen outside the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a Montreal man for allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The RCMP's Federal Policing Eastern Region says 51-year-old Marc Porlier faces criminal charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

In a news release issued today, police say Porlier allegedly made the threats in an email he sent to a Canadian senator.

The RCMP says its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team began an investigation on Wednesday of last week.

The release says Porlier appeared in court in Montreal on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney is in Italy this week, where he is on a "reduced schedule."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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