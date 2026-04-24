Actions of ex-Mountie charged under security law affront Canadian sovereignty: Crown

Ex-Mountie's actions affront sovereignty: Crown
A Crown prosecutor says the actions of a former RCMP officer accused of violating security law for the benefit of the Chinese government were an affront to Canadian sovereignty.
William Majcher has pleaded not guilty to one charge under Canada's Security of Information Act, with the Crown alleging he planned to use the threat of arrest to coerce a Vancouver-area resident to comply with Chinese government demands.
Prosecutor Ryan Carrier has told Justice Martha Devlin in the Crown's closing statement in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday that evidence shows the target was Hongwei Sun, also known as Kevin Sun, who the Chinese government had accused of defrauding a state bank.
Carrier says Majcher knew his actions were benefiting Chinese police, who were able to project their power beyond China's borders into Canada.
The Crown abruptly closed its case Wednesday, moments before prosecutors were expected to call a witness in relation to a central piece of evidence.
It prompted defence lawyer Ian Donaldson to ask for an adjournment until Thursday, when he told Devlin he would not be calling any evidence.
Before the trial, the court had found Majcher's arrest at Vancouver's airport in 2023 occurred without reasonable or probable grounds, breaching his Charter rights.
The court had also ruled that a warrant authorizing a search of another former Mountie's home as part of the investigation into Majcher was invalid.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.
By Brenna Owen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.