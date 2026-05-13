Ex-Mountie not guilty in Chinese security case

B.C. judge says former Mountie William Majcher is not guilty in Chinese security case
Ex-Mountie not guilty in Chinese security case
Former RCMP officer William Majcher, left, arrives at BC Supreme Court for a decision in his trial in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
Writer

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has found former Mountie William Majcher not guilty of acting on behalf of the Chinese government in a plan to coerce a multimillionaire to return to China to face fraud charges. 

Justice Martha Devlin says she has doubt about the nature and extent of Majcher's actions and the Crown has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed any of the alleged acts.

The Crown had accused the former RCMP officer of acting as a “proxy” for Chinese authorities as he prepared to convince the Canadian resident to return to China in 2017, an allegation brought under Canada's security legislation. 

Majcher's lawyer, Ian Donaldson, said in closing remarks last month that the Crown’s case against his client was “purely circumstantial.”

Donaldson said there was no proof his client was targeting Vancouver real estate mogul Kevin Sun, based on an email that the Crown said was a central piece of evidence. 

The trial revealed details of RCMP co-operation with Chinese police, and how three Chinese police officials allegedly went "missing" for six hours during an RCMP-escorted visit to Vancouver in 2018 — setting off concerns they could be trying to illicitly repatriate someone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mayo 13, 2026. 

By Darryl Greer | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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