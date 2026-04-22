Crown abruptly closes case in B.C. trial of ex-Mountie accused of security offence

Crown closes case in B.C. trial of ex-Mountie
The trial of a former RCMP officer accused of a security offence in relation to his alleged work for the Chinese government has been abruptly adjourned as prosecutors closed their case, catching defence lawyers by surprise.
William Majcher pleaded not guilty to one count of committing "preparatory acts" for an offence under Canada's Security of Information Act as the trial got underway Monday in Vancouver.
The prosecution alleges Majcher had prepared to coerce B.C. resident Hongwei Sun, also known as Kevin Sun, into returning to China, where he was wanted for financial crimes, for the benefit or at the direction of the Chinese government.
The Crown was expected to call another witness, but prosecutors instead told Justice Martha Devlin they were closing their case on the third day of the trial.
Defence lawyer Ian Donaldson told Devlin he was caught by surprise and asked for the hearing to be adjourned until Thursday, a request she granted.
The same court recently found Majcher's warrantless arrest at Vancouver's airport in 2023 was unconstitutional, occurring without reasonable and probable grounds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.
By Brenna Owen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.