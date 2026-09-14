Old Age Security payments for September are going out early and giving Canadians up to $827
Check your bank account or mailbox for a payment soon!
Old Age Security (OAS) payments for September are going out earlier than usual.
Some eligible Canadians can receive up to $751, and others can receive up to $827 from the federal benefit this month.
It's one of the government payments that's administered by Service Canada monthly throughout the year.
You can expect this month's payment soon as a direct deposit to your bank account or a cheque delivered to your mailbox if you're eligible for the pension.
So, here's what you need to know about OAS, including the September payment date, maximum payment amounts, and more.
What is Old Age Security?
OAS is a pension for eligible people who are 65 years of age or older.
It can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance, and Allowance for the Survivor benefits.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security?
You must be 65 years of age or older to be eligible to receive the OAS pension.
If you live in Canada, you must:
- be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved
- have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18
If you live outside Canada, you must:
- have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada
- have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18
You can receive OAS even if you've never worked or you're still working because your employment status doesn't affect your eligibility.
If Service Canada has your information, you'll get an enrollment letter close to your 64th birthday. That means you're automatically enrolled and don't need to apply for the pension.
If it's been one month since your 64th birthday and you haven't received an enrollment letter, you may need to apply for OAS.
How much money can you get from Old Age Security payments?
The amount of money you get from OAS depends on the age you start receiving the pension, whether you're 75 or older and eligible for an increased pension amount, your net income, and how many years you've lived in Canada.
The maximum payment is $751.97 if you're between 65 and 74 years old and your annual net world income was less than $152,062 in 2025.
The maximum payment amount is $827.17 if you're 75 years of age or older and your annual net world income was less than $157,923 in 2025.
When is the next Old Age Security payment date?
The next OAS payment date is Friday, September 25, 2026.
Service Canada issues OAS payments during the last three business days of each month, which means payment dates are usually the 28th or 29th.
So, the September payment date is a bit earlier than usual compared to other payment dates this year.
How do you receive Old Age Security payments?
You can receive your OAS payment from Service Canada by direct deposit or by cheque.
If you have direct deposit set up with Service Canada, a payment will be automatically put into your bank account every month you're eligible for the pension.
If you don't have direct deposit as your payment method, a cheque will be issued during the last three business days of each month you're eligible for OAS payments. It could take longer for you to receive the money that way because cheques are mailed.
Service Canada said you can sign up for direct deposit at any time and get money directly into your bank account in Canada, the U.S. or other participating countries.
If you were recently enrolled in this program, you'll receive your first OAS payment the month after you turn 65 or on the specific date you chose.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.