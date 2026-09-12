I ranked major tourist attractions in Toronto from 'actually worth it' to 'skip it'
Surprise! I have a lot of opinions.
I'm not ashamed to admit it; I actually love every tourist attraction in Toronto. Love adult make-believe.
Like, yes, girl, let's LARP as tourists. Let's have a staycation. Let's take pictures in front of landmarks we've walked past 400 times and spend an entire Saturday doing things we would normally only recommend to our cousins when they visit from out of town.
I'm of the belief that Toronto actually has some pretty great tourist attractions, and most of them are worth checking out at least once. More than once, however, may be pushing it for some — while others have earned permanent spots in my yearly calendar.
For this ranking, I'm considering value, versatility, how interesting the actual experience is, cuteness and vibes (obviously), and (perhaps most importantly) whether there's any reason to go back after your first visit.
From an attraction I've been visiting since I was a kid to one that I'm not entirely convinced is an attraction at all — here is my ranking of six of Toronto's big tourist hotspots.
#1. The Canadian National Exhibition (actually worth it)
Price: $26.55 General Admission
When: August 21 to September 7
Address: 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: I don't care what you say; the CNE is a tourist attraction, and it's probably the most fun one on here. Tourist attractions don't always have to be educational and historical. Sometimes they can just be plain old good-fashioned FUN.
I've been going to the Ex pretty much every year since I was a kid, and I have no plans of stopping. For me and everyone else in this city, the CNE marks the unofficial end of summer, and if you aren't spending the whole day there from morning until night, you're doing it wrong.
There are rides, shopping markets filled with local vendors, the petting zoo, the SuperDogs dog show, championship wrestling, skating and acrobatic shows, concerts and, over Labour Day weekend, the iconic air show taking over the skies above the waterfront.
Then there's the reason most people go: the food.
Every year, CNE vendors seem to gather and ask themselves, "What food combination would God never have intended?" and then serve it to thousands of people.
Some of the creations have included everything from pickle cheesecake pops and ramen-fried frog legs to lobster on a stick, Korean fried chicken ramen tacos, popcorn falafel poutine, deep-fried Oreos stuffed with brie and even pickle-flavoured coffee.
Personally, I'm still partial to a classic corn dog, deep-fried Oreo and blooming onion before riding a bunch of rides and inevitably projectiling it all back up into the closest garbage can.
Verdict: Actually worth it. Every single year.
#2. St. Lawrence Market
When: All year round
Address: 92-95 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sorry, not sorry. I'm obsessed with St. Lawrence Market.
It's not necessarily an all-day attraction, but if you're visiting Toronto, I think it's one of the best places to stop by to get a taste of the city.
Every major city I visit seems to have one of these big historic food markets, and I love that Toronto has its own. St. Lawrence Market has been part of the city for generations, and unlike some attractions where you look around, take a picture and leave, the activity here is eating. I can get behind that.
On the must-try list, we have a peameal bacon sandwich from Carousel Bakery or Paddington's Pump. Buster's Sea Cove, known for its lobster roll, but I actually love the fish and chips. St. Urbain Bagel for their craigel (croissant bagel) and Uno Mustachio for the best chicken, veal or eggplant parm.
It also gets major points for repeatability. You could come back over and over again and eat something completely different each time.
Verdict: Absolutely worth it, come hungry.
#3. Casa Loma
Price: $45 for an adult ticket.
When: All year round
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma sits comfortably in my middle-to-upper tier because I respect what they're doing over there.
On its own, touring a giant Gothic Revival castle in the middle of Toronto is already pretty cool. But I think Casa Loma becomes worth coming back to over and over again when there's an event happening.
Over the years, the castle has hosted everything from concerts in its gardens and interactive escape games to seasonal experiences like its Legends of Horror haunted Halloween castle. This summer, it even launched Breathtaking Gardens, a Sunday-morning wellness series combining yoga, Pilates and stretching with breathwork and live music in the gardens.
They're constantly finding ways to make "come look at this old castle" into something more: an activity set against the backdrop of this old castle.
Also, have you seen a wedding at Casa Loma? Incredible.
Verdict: Worth it, especially during a special event.
#4. The Royal Ontario Museum
Price: Approximately $20 to $31, depending on the date.
Address: 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hey, I love the ROM.
I wouldn't necessarily wake up every Saturday morning and think, "You know what I need? Dinosaur bones." But as an education lover, I can get behind a little history.
The ROM is constantly rotating exhibitions alongside its permanent collections. This year alone, its programming has included exhibitions exploring everything from bees and psychedelics to Japanese art, minerals and the history of Crawford Lake.
Then there's ROM After Dark, when the museum becomes a 19+ nighttime event with DJs, performances, food and drinks.
Verdict: Worth it. If you've been before, keep an eye on special exhibitions you're excited about.
#5. The CN Tower
Price: Timed general admission is $47.
When: All year round
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: People are going to hate me for this one. Yawn.
Listen, I appreciate the CN Tower. I love what it does for our skyline. I love seeing it when I'm coming home. It is undeniably Toronto's landmark.
But what exactly am I supposed to do once I'm up there?
You take the high-speed elevator up, look at the city, stand on the Glass Floor, maybe head even higher to the SkyPod, and then... come back down?
Now, EdgeWalk is an entirely different story. If you're willing to strap yourself to the outside of the CN Tower and walk around it 356 metres above Toronto, you have my attention.
There's also the revolving 360 Restaurant, which I have eaten at before, and I will give credit where it's due: The mac and cheese and truffle mashed potatoes were delicious.
I think everyone should probably go up the CN Tower once. I just don't know why you'd need to do it again.
Verdict: Do it once for the plot.
#6. The Eaton Centre (skip it)
Price: 💸
When: All year round
Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm going to say something potentially controversial: the Eaton Centre is not a mall. It's a tourist attraction.
A very large, very central and very busy mall, making it difficult to shop if you're actually there to pick something up.
I understand why tourists end up here. It's right at Yonge-Dundas Square; it has tons of stores, and it's easy to reach from basically anywhere downtown. During the holidays, I'll even give it some extra points because the giant Christmas tree and indoor snowfall are genuinely cute.
But on a regular Saturday afternoon? This is my worst nightmare.
If you actually live in Toronto and need to quickly run into a store, the Eaton Centre is the last place on Earth you want to be.
If you're visiting Toronto and love shopping, sure, wander through. But for Toronto locals, there's got to be somewhere you can just grab a dress two hours before your cousin's baby's baptism in peace.
Verdict: Strictly for tourists.
Toronto may be known for its iconic skyline and big-ticket attractions, but I think the best tourist experiences are the ones that give locals a reason to come back, too. I'll happily visit the ROM again, eat my way through St. Lawrence Market and spend an entire day at the Ex every summer. But fight through Eaton Centre crowds for fun? I love my city, but I have my limits.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.