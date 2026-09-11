University of Toronto is hiring and you can make up to $200,000 a year or $54 an hour
The positions are in human resources, communications, software design, and other work areas.
University of Toronto jobs are available at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.
Some of the positions are high-paying, which means you can earn up to $54 an hour or $200,000 a year.
Currently, the University of Toronto is hiring for jobs in human resources, communications, special projects, software design, facility management and other work areas.
If you want to work with the post-secondary institution, here are some of the jobs you can apply for.
Special Projects Officer
Salary: $93,592 to $155,985 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree.
A minimum of four years of experience leading or supporting complex, cross-functional projects through the full project lifecycle in a complex, preferably academic or public-sector environment is required.
You also need experience in:
- applying structured project management methodologies, including scope definition, integrated planning and scheduling, budgeting, procurement, and risk management
- coordinating multiple stakeholders and workstreams, and supporting governance and decision-making processes to deliver projects
- supporting change management efforts, including assessing impacts, engaging stakeholders, and contributing to the sustainability of new processes or systems
The ability to use Microsoft Office and project management software is required as well.
The closing date is September 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
User Experience Designer
Salary: $103,367 to $132,188 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in computer science, design, human-computer interaction or a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience in application development.
A minimum of five years of related experience in user experience research, design and/or directly related roles.
You also must have experience:
- prototyping and UX testing tools
- analyzing User Experience feedback and translating it into actionable tasks
- analyzing traffic, user metrics and feedback to recommend actionable success metric targets
- establishing measurable success metrics
- conducting design review and evaluation sessions, analyzing information and providing recommendations for changes
- developing and maintaining accessible documentation
- leading team discussions and demonstrating a collaborative approach to problem solving
Knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript is required, along with knowledge of web design standards and usability factors.
You need to have knowledge of designing and conducting user experience testing and content through a variety of methods for a diverse audience.
The closing date is September 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Journeyperson Control Technician
Salary: $54.55 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a diploma from a recognized Ontario technical college as an instrumentation technician or in building environmental systems.
Also, you must be a member in good standing of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 353 or willing to join.
A minimum of five years of practical experience is required in the programming, maintenance, installation, and troubleshooting of DDC and building automation control systems, and pneumatic, electromechanical, electronic and programmable controllers related to HVAC.
You also need experience in:
- reading and interpreting circuit and control diagrams and schematics.
- inspecting and testing the operation of instruments and systems to diagnose faults using testing instruments
- refurbishing and servicing final control elements
- completing maintenance reports, repairing and adjusting systems, and replacing defective parts
- calibrating instruments, performing scheduled preventative maintenance on control and measurement instruments, and observing safety in accordance with government and company standards
Computer skills in Windows, Word, Excel and email are required, along with programming knowledge in Siemens, Honeywell and Johnson Control.
You must be able to program and set up network control systems with functional block diagrams, Statement Logic and Ladder Logic application environments.
The ability to verify and calibrate various flow and BTU meters used for billing is required as well.
The closing date is September 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Assistant Facility Manager
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree, preferably a bachelor's in physical and health education, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Also, you need a minimum of three years of experience in each of the following:
- sport facility management and leadership in a facility, conducting facility administration and directing maintenance duties
- performing preventative maintenance, repairs and renovation projects
- budget management
- managing and supervising staff, preferably unionized employees
Experience with health and safety issues, emergency planning and emergency response is required.
You must have mechanical aptitude with an understanding of simple repairs and basic materials management and maintenance.
Knowledge of related trades (electrical, plumbing, locksmith and carpentry), employment standards, health and safety, management practices, and Microsoft Word and Excel is required.
The closing date is September 18, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Benefits & Human Resources Coordinator
Salary: $73,205 to $114,201 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree in a relevant discipline and the completion of related professional development courses for CHRP or CEBS designation, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Three years of related human resources experience in benefits administration and interpreting and applying policies and employment-related legislation is required.
You also need experience with HRIS and knowledge of benefit policies, procedures and processes.
The ability to use computers, including spreadsheets and databases, is required.
The closing date is September 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Director, Physical Activity, Sport & Wellness
Salary: $120,499 to $200,831 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in business, sports management, recreational therapy, kinesiology, health or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
At least seven years of experience in senior management positions, including experience leading others and establishing outcomes in the areas of wellness, sport, health and physical activity, is required.
Also, you must have experience in:
- creating, administering, and assessing leading-edge co-curricular programs, with a focus on sport and recreation, student learning, and inclusive participation
- strategic planning, defining and assessing outcomes
- managing staff and leading diverse teams and driving engagement, preferably in a unionized environment
- developing community partnerships to support strategic goals
An understanding of student mental health and the impact of physical activity on mental health is required.
You need to have knowledge of innovative approaches to supporting student success and current student and staff development theory and practices related to physical activity, sport and wellness in an educational setting.
The closing date is September 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Landscape Technician
Salary: $29.90 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Mississauga campus
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a community college horticultural program or an equivalent, such as a university horticulture apprenticeship or a certificate from the Canadian Nurseries Trades Association program.
Also, you need to have seven years of general landscape and vehicle maintenance experience.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required, with the ability to obtain a Class D or DZ license.
You must have a current pesticide spraying license and chainsaw operator's certificate.
Also, you need to have knowledge of plant health care programs and natural pesticide programs.
The ability to perform physical tasks, direct and train others, work in all weather conditions, and work long and varied hours is required.
You must be available to be on call during the winter for snow removal operations.
The closing date is September 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Communications Officer, Engineering Student Recruitment & Outreach
Salary: $86,340 to $110,415 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in communications, web development, multimedia design and production or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of five years of experience in communications, including producing print publications, marketing materials, web-based marketing materials, and social media, is required.
You must also have experience in:
- developing and delivering persuasive informational presentations
- conducting photography and/or videography shoots
- web content management systems, such as WordPress or an equivalent
- Adobe Creative Suite (including Acrobat, Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign) or an equivalent
- constituent/customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Slate
- developing and delivering marketing CRM strategy
Advanced computer skills, including Microsoft Word and Excel, and proficiency with a variety of presentation software, including Microsoft PowerPoint, are required.
You need writing, content creation, public speaking, and written and oral communication skills.
Knowledge of best practices for writing web and social media content is required, along with the ability to conceptualize and carry out a communications campaign.
The closing date is September 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.