These high-paying University of Toronto jobs offer salaries up to $177,000 a year
The university is hiring for communications, admin, finance and other positions.
The University of Toronto is hiring for a lot of positions at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.
That includes high-paying jobs with salaries up to $177,000 a year!
Just because it's a post-secondary school, that doesn't mean the only jobs are for lecturers. There are positions in recruitment, communications, admin, finance and other work areas.
So, if you're looking for work, here are a few open University of Toronto jobs you can apply for now.
Assistant Manager, Building Operations and Services
Salary: $83,560 to $139,264
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience in facilities management and maintenance.
At least three years of related experience in building management and/or maintenance is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- managing maintenance budgets and performing financial analyses of alternatives
- management and supervision in a unionized environment
- property management and/or building operations and building services, including mechanical and electrical services and renovations
You need to have a working knowledge of custodial, maintenance, safety and security practices, and customer service in a diverse residential setting.
Proficiency with computers, including Microsoft apps, architecture software, databases, HRIS, and more programs, is a must-have for this job.
Knowledge of labour, employment standards, health and safety, and sound management practices is required.
The closing date is July 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Fire Prevention and Security Systems Administrator
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a three-year advanced college diploma in fire technology or a combination of equivalent experience.
At least five years of related experience in fire safety is required, along with knowledge of relevant fire safety legislation, codes, standards, and procedures, such as the Ontario Building and Fire Codes.
You also need experience in:
- reviewing drawings and specifications for new construction and renovations
- resolving security-related issues and recommending temporary measures
You need to have an understanding of fire alarm system terminology and operations.
The ability to operate a variety of extinguishers, fire alarm systems, special detection devices, and sprinkler and standpipe systems is required.
You must be proficient in Microsoft programs, spreadsheets, internet research, word processing applications, and email.
A valid Ontario driver's license is required for this job.
The closing date is July 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Financial Officer
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree, preferably in business or a related field, and advanced standing in a recognized accounting program, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
At least three years of experience in financial accounting and financial analysis in an experiential learning environment is required. That experience must include program management, implementation and assessment.
You also must have experience in:
- administrative support for committee work, including drafting and circulating agendas, meeting minutes and materials, coordinating event logistics, liaising with student members, and following up on action items
- financial management guidelines, preferably the university's Financial Guide to Management
- training, mentoring and engaging students
An understanding of all accounting fundamentals and analytical ability is required.
You must be technically competent with database management, and have expertise in the university's Financial Information System (FIS), HRIS, Kronos, Power BI, Fusion, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft 365, Outlook and the internet.
The closing date is July 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
International Student Recruitment Officer
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree or a combination of equivalent experience.
At least four years of experience in student recruitment, preferably with experience recruiting in international markets, is required.
You also must have experience setting up and troubleshooting audiovisual equipment (including projectors, screens, microphones and laptops), and experience with client relationship management tools and databases.
Knowledge of issues related to student recruitment, academic programming and university life is required.
You need public speaking, written communication, customer service, and computer skills.
Also, you must have a valid Ontario G driver's license and be able to travel within and outside of Canada for up to two weeks at a time.
The closing date is July 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Senior Fabrication Technologist
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a two-year college diploma or a combination of equivalent experience in a relevant field.
Eight or more years of related experience, including at least five years of fabrication experience in a fabrication shop, preferably in an academic environment.
You also need experience with robotic systems, automated workcells, and basic robot programming and troubleshooting.
Advanced machining skills across manual and CNC equipment (including lathes, mills, drills, grinders, and saws) are required.
You must be proficient in CAD/CAM software, including creating technical drawings and tool paths.
The ability to interpret engineering drawings, specifications, and research requirements is required.
You need to have knowledge of machine shop safety standards, procedures and regulatory compliance, and an understanding of fabrication methods, material selection, and machining tolerances.
The closing date is July 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Manager, Departmental Academic Operations & Administrative Services
Salary: $106,705 to $177,843
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in business, economics, or financial management or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of five years of related experience working in a senior administrative role, preferably in a university environment, is required.
You also must have experience in:
- academic operations, including admissions, student funding and operational liaison with university offices
- developing administrative procedures and protocols, assessing and managing administrative functions, and managing space and facility issues
- managing finances for a large complex budget, including planning, managing and reporting
- managing staff in a unionized environment
- administering human resources policies, procedures and collective agreements
- liaising with senior administrators and responding to and handling complex and sensitive matters
- developing administrative procedures and protocols to support operational needs
- managing space and facility issues
- administering research grants
The ability to assess, evaluate and manage administrative functions is required for this job.
You need analytical skills and proficiency with budget modelling, forecasting and accounting practices and principles.
Knowledge of relevant legislation, the university’s SAP-based Administrative Management Systems (AMS) and related applications, and the university's budget and administrative policies is required.
The closing date is July 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Student Recruitment Communications Officer
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Mississauga campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in communications or a combination of equivalent education and experience.
At least four years of relevant experience in communications and outreach in a university setting is required.
You also must have experience in:
- developing designs and layouts of print and digital communications
- creating digital and printed promotional and outreach materials
- Client Relationship Management (CRM) database
- using social media technologies, including image editing, RSVP management tools, survey creation tools, and content management and web platforms such as WordPress and Drupal
- developing relationships and interacting effectively with prospects and applicants
- using videography and photography tools and applications to produce content
Customer service skills are required, along with communication, organizational, problem-solving, and time management skills.
You must be able to work evenings and weekends occasionally.
The closing date is July 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.