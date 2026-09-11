21 products at Costco that you can get for cheaper than Dollarama items

You might not expect it but Costco actually is cheaper than this dollar store!

person holding jar of kraft peanut butter at costco. right: boxes of quaker dipps granola bars on shelf at dollarama

Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

You might think you're always saving money when you shop at Dollarama.

But a lot of Costco products are actually cheaper than items at the Canadian dollar store.

That includes grocery items like peanut butter and bread, snacks like granola bars and sour peach slices, and household products like freezer bags and fabric softener.

If you have a Costco membership or know someone who does, you can get these products at the wholesale retailer instead of the dollar store to save some money.

Not only are the items cheaper because of Costco's bulk sizes, but you also don't have to shop as often since the sizes are so big.

So, here are the products you can get at Costco Canada stores that cost less than items at Dollarama stores.

Sliced bread

bags of \u200bDempster's bread at Costco. Right: bags of Wonder bread at Dollarama

Dempster's bread at Costco. Right: Wonder bread at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $6.99 for three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's sliced white bread at Costco, which works out ot $0.32 per 100 grams and $2.33 per loaf.

At Dollarama, it costs $2.75 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder sliced white bread. That price breaks down to $0.40 per 100 grams.

Kraft peanut butter

person holding jar of Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: jars Kraft peanut butter on shelf at Dollarama

Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter costs $9.79 at Costco. That price breaks down to a cost of $0.48 per 100 grams.

It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

person holding box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: boxes of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea for $13.99 at Costco.

That price breaks down to a cost of $1.48 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.75 for a 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.43 per 100 grams.

Club House Montreal steak spice

bottles of Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: bottles of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama

Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Club House Montreal steak spice costs $8.99 at Costco and you get an 825-gram bottle.

That works out to $1.21 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $3.75 per 100 grams.

Hellmann's mayonnaise 

packs of Hellmann's mayonnaise at Costco. Right: bottles of Hellmann's mayonnaise at Dollarama

Hellmann's mayonnaise at Costco. Right: Hellmann's mayonnaise at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of three 591-millilitre bottles of Hellmann's mayonnaise for $11.99, which works out to a cost of $0.67 per 100 millilitres and $3.99 per bottle.

Dollarama has a 340-millilitre bottle of Hellmann's mayonnaise for $4. That price breaks down to $1.17 per 100 millilitres.

French's mustard

person holding bottles of French's mustard at Costco. Right: bottles of French's mustard at Dollarama

French's mustard at Costco. Right: French's mustard at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of two 830-millilitre bottles of French's mustard costs $7.49 at Costco, which means you pay $0.45 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $1.75 for a 325-millilitre bottle of French's mustard at Dollarama, and that price breaks down to $0.53 per 100 millilitres.

Miss Vickie's chips

bags of \u200b\u200bMiss Vickie's chips at Costco. Right: bags of Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama

Miss Vickie's chips at Costco. Right: Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 572-gram bag of sea salt and malt vinegar-flavoured Miss Vickie's chips for $8.49 at Costco.

That price breaks down to a cost of $1.48 per 100 grams.

It costs $3 for a 140-gram bag of sea salt and malt vinegar-flavoured Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama.

That works out to $2.14 per 100 grams.

Goldfish crackers

boxes of \u200b\u200bGoldfish crackers at Costco. Right: bags of Goldfish crackers at Dollarama

Goldfish crackers at Costco. Right: Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.64-kilogram pack of Goldfish crackers that costs $13.99, which means you pay $0.85 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, a 200-gram bag of Goldfish crackers costs $2.75. The price works out to $1.37 per 100 grams.

Chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. Right: boxes of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. Right: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars cost $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box at Costco.

That price works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.50 for a 120-gram box of name-brand Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.

That breaks down to $2.08 per 100 grams.

Costco's Kirkland product is a dupe of the name-brand item, and it costs $1.21 less per 100 grams.

Chocolate-dipped granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco. Right: boxes of Quaker Dipps granola bars at Dollarama

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco. Right: Quaker Dipps granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco.

That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams.

The name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $2.50 for a 156-gram box at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $1.60 per 100 grams.

Costco's Kirkland product is a dupe of the name-brand item, and it costs $0.46 less per 100 grams.

Rice Krispies squares

boxes of Rice Krispies squares at Costco. Right: boxes Rice Krispies squares at Dollarama

Rice Krispies squares at Costco. Right: Rice Krispies squares at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.49 for a 1.18-kilogram box of Rice Krispies squares at Costco, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.

You can get a 132-gram box of Rice Krisipies squares at Dollarama for $2.50, which breaks down to $1.89 per 100 grams.

Made Good bars

boxes of Made Good bars at Costco. Right: boxes of Made Good bars on shelf at Dollarama

Made Good bars at Costco. Right: Made Good bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 720-gram box of Made Good granola bars for $14.99, and that price breaks down to $2.08 per 100 grams.

It costs $3.75 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama, which works out to $3.12 per 100 grams.

Werther's Original

bags of Werther's Original at Costco. Right: bags of Werther's Original at Dollarama

Werther's Original at Costco. Right: Werther's Original at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.13-kilogram bag of Werther's Original candies for $10.99 at Costco.

That price works out to a cost of $0.96 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.50 for a 70-gram bag of Werther's Original candies at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.14 per 100 grams.

Sour peach slices

person holding bag of Maynards fuzzy peach candies at Costco. Right: person holding bag of Sour peach slices at Dollarama

Maynards fuzzy peach candies at Costco. Right: Sour peach slices at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for a 1.27-kilogram bag of Maynards fuzzy peach candies at Costco, which works out to $0.78 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, a 125-gram bag of sour peach slices costs $1. That breaks down to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Brookside chocolate

bags of Brookside chocolate at Costco. Right: person holding bag of Brookside chocolate at Dollarama

Brookside chocolate at Costco. Right: Brookside chocolate at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99 at Costco.

That price works out to a cost of $1.64 per 100 grams.

A 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries costs $3 at Dollarama, so you pay $3.33 per 100 grams.

Sour suckers

person holding pack of Red Band sour suckers at Costco. Right: bag of Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama

Red Band sour suckers at Costco. Right: Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $8.99 for a 1.2-kilogram pack of Red Band sour suckers at Costco, which means you pay $0.74 per 100 grams.

It costs $1 for a 125-gram bag of sour gummy suckers at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Ziploc freezer bags

packs of Ziploc freezer bags at Costco. Right: packs of Ziploc freezer bags at Dollarama

Ziploc freezer bags at Costco. Right: Ziploc freezer bags at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Ziploc freezer bags cost $18.99 at Costco, and you get three packs of 60 medium-sized freezer bags.

That price breaks down to $0.10 per bag.

At Dollarama, it costs $4.50 for a box of Ziploc freezer bags that comes with 19 medium-sized freezer bags.

That works out to $0.23 per bag.

Ziploc sandwich bags

packs of Ziploc sandwich bags at Costco. Right: packs of Ziploc sandwich bags at Dollarama

Ziploc sandwich bags at Costco. Right: Ziploc sandwich bags at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for Ziploc sandwich bags at Costco, and you get four packs of 150 sandwich-sized bags.

That price means you pay just $0.03 per bag.

At Dollarama, it costs $4.50 for a box of Ziploc sandwich bags that comes with 85 sandwich-sized bags.

That breaks down to $0.05 per bag.

Vim

bottles of Vim at Costco. Right: bottles of Vim at Dollarama

Vim at Costco. Right: Vim at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for three 750-millilitre bottles of Vim at Costco, which means you pay $0.44 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $3.75 for a 500-millilitre bottle of Vim at Dollarama, which works out ot $0.75 per 100 millilitres.

Downy laundry beads

person holding bottle of \u200b\u200bDowny Unstopables laundry beads at Costco. Right: bottles Downy laundry beads on shelves at Dollarama

Downy Unstopables laundry beads at Costco. Right: Downy laundry beads at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables laundry beads costs $24.99 at Costco, which works out to $2.21 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, a 141-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables laundry beads costs $5. That price breaks down to $3.54 per 100 grams.

Downy fabric softener

bottles of \u200b\u200bDowny fabric softener at Costco. Right: bottles of Downy fabric softener at Dollarama

Downy fabric softener at Costco. Right: Downy fabric softener at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 4.35-litre bottle of Downy fabric softener at Costco for $18.99, which means you pay $0.43 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $3.75 for a 710-millilitre bottle of Downy fabric softener at Dollarama, which works out to $0.52 per 100 millilitres.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

dollarama costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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