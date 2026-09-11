21 products at Costco that you can get for cheaper than Dollarama items
You might not expect it but Costco actually is cheaper than this dollar store!
You might think you're always saving money when you shop at Dollarama.
But a lot of Costco products are actually cheaper than items at the Canadian dollar store.
That includes grocery items like peanut butter and bread, snacks like granola bars and sour peach slices, and household products like freezer bags and fabric softener.
If you have a Costco membership or know someone who does, you can get these products at the wholesale retailer instead of the dollar store to save some money.
Not only are the items cheaper because of Costco's bulk sizes, but you also don't have to shop as often since the sizes are so big.
So, here are the products you can get at Costco Canada stores that cost less than items at Dollarama stores.
Sliced bread
Dempster's bread at Costco. Right: Wonder bread at Dollarama.
It costs $6.99 for three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's sliced white bread at Costco, which works out ot $0.32 per 100 grams and $2.33 per loaf.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.75 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder sliced white bread. That price breaks down to $0.40 per 100 grams.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.
A two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter costs $9.79 at Costco. That price breaks down to a cost of $0.48 per 100 grams.
It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.
You can get a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea for $13.99 at Costco.
That price breaks down to a cost of $1.48 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.75 for a 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.
That means you pay $2.43 per 100 grams.
Club House Montreal steak spice
Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.
Club House Montreal steak spice costs $8.99 at Costco and you get an 825-gram bottle.
That works out to $1.21 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to $3.75 per 100 grams.
Hellmann's mayonnaise
Hellmann's mayonnaise at Costco. Right: Hellmann's mayonnaise at Dollarama.
Costco has a pack of three 591-millilitre bottles of Hellmann's mayonnaise for $11.99, which works out to a cost of $0.67 per 100 millilitres and $3.99 per bottle.
Dollarama has a 340-millilitre bottle of Hellmann's mayonnaise for $4. That price breaks down to $1.17 per 100 millilitres.
French's mustard
French's mustard at Costco. Right: French's mustard at Dollarama.
A pack of two 830-millilitre bottles of French's mustard costs $7.49 at Costco, which means you pay $0.45 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $1.75 for a 325-millilitre bottle of French's mustard at Dollarama, and that price breaks down to $0.53 per 100 millilitres.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Costco. Right: Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama.
You can get a 572-gram bag of sea salt and malt vinegar-flavoured Miss Vickie's chips for $8.49 at Costco.
That price breaks down to a cost of $1.48 per 100 grams.
It costs $3 for a 140-gram bag of sea salt and malt vinegar-flavoured Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama.
That works out to $2.14 per 100 grams.
Goldfish crackers
Goldfish crackers at Costco. Right: Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.
Costco has a 1.64-kilogram pack of Goldfish crackers that costs $13.99, which means you pay $0.85 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, a 200-gram bag of Goldfish crackers costs $2.75. The price works out to $1.37 per 100 grams.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. Right: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars cost $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box at Costco.
That price works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.50 for a 120-gram box of name-brand Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.
That breaks down to $2.08 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland product is a dupe of the name-brand item, and it costs $1.21 less per 100 grams.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco. Right: Quaker Dipps granola bars at Dollarama.
It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco.
That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams.
The name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $2.50 for a 156-gram box at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to $1.60 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland product is a dupe of the name-brand item, and it costs $0.46 less per 100 grams.
Rice Krispies squares
Rice Krispies squares at Costco. Right: Rice Krispies squares at Dollarama.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.18-kilogram box of Rice Krispies squares at Costco, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.
You can get a 132-gram box of Rice Krisipies squares at Dollarama for $2.50, which breaks down to $1.89 per 100 grams.
Made Good bars
Made Good bars at Costco. Right: Made Good bars at Dollarama.
Costco has a 720-gram box of Made Good granola bars for $14.99, and that price breaks down to $2.08 per 100 grams.
It costs $3.75 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama, which works out to $3.12 per 100 grams.
Werther's Original
Werther's Original at Costco. Right: Werther's Original at Dollarama.
You can get a 1.13-kilogram bag of Werther's Original candies for $10.99 at Costco.
That price works out to a cost of $0.96 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.50 for a 70-gram bag of Werther's Original candies at Dollarama.
That means you pay $2.14 per 100 grams.
Sour peach slices
Maynards fuzzy peach candies at Costco. Right: Sour peach slices at Dollarama.
It costs $9.99 for a 1.27-kilogram bag of Maynards fuzzy peach candies at Costco, which works out to $0.78 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, a 125-gram bag of sour peach slices costs $1. That breaks down to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Brookside chocolate
Brookside chocolate at Costco. Right: Brookside chocolate at Dollarama.
You can get an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99 at Costco.
That price works out to a cost of $1.64 per 100 grams.
A 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries costs $3 at Dollarama, so you pay $3.33 per 100 grams.
Sour suckers
Red Band sour suckers at Costco. Right: Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.
It costs $8.99 for a 1.2-kilogram pack of Red Band sour suckers at Costco, which means you pay $0.74 per 100 grams.
It costs $1 for a 125-gram bag of sour gummy suckers at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Ziploc freezer bags
Ziploc freezer bags at Costco. Right: Ziploc freezer bags at Dollarama.
Ziploc freezer bags cost $18.99 at Costco, and you get three packs of 60 medium-sized freezer bags.
That price breaks down to $0.10 per bag.
At Dollarama, it costs $4.50 for a box of Ziploc freezer bags that comes with 19 medium-sized freezer bags.
That works out to $0.23 per bag.
Ziploc sandwich bags
Ziploc sandwich bags at Costco. Right: Ziploc sandwich bags at Dollarama.
It costs $19.99 for Ziploc sandwich bags at Costco, and you get four packs of 150 sandwich-sized bags.
That price means you pay just $0.03 per bag.
At Dollarama, it costs $4.50 for a box of Ziploc sandwich bags that comes with 85 sandwich-sized bags.
That breaks down to $0.05 per bag.
Vim
Vim at Costco. Right: Vim at Dollarama.
It costs $9.99 for three 750-millilitre bottles of Vim at Costco, which means you pay $0.44 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $3.75 for a 500-millilitre bottle of Vim at Dollarama, which works out ot $0.75 per 100 millilitres.
Downy laundry beads
Downy Unstopables laundry beads at Costco. Right: Downy laundry beads at Dollarama.
A 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables laundry beads costs $24.99 at Costco, which works out to $2.21 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, a 141-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables laundry beads costs $5. That price breaks down to $3.54 per 100 grams.
Downy fabric softener
Downy fabric softener at Costco. Right: Downy fabric softener at Dollarama.
You can get a 4.35-litre bottle of Downy fabric softener at Costco for $18.99, which means you pay $0.43 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $3.75 for a 710-millilitre bottle of Downy fabric softener at Dollarama, which works out to $0.52 per 100 millilitres.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.