This $17 fall train ride near Toronto with Harry Potter vibes winds through a crimson valley
It's time to head to Platform 9¾!
Anything off the trolley, dears? You may have missed your Hogwarts letter, but you can still experience a little taste of the Hogwarts Express at this scenic railway adventure in Ontario.
This fall train ride whisks you through a dreamy red and gold valley in restored 1920s coaches that look like they belong on Platform 9¾.
Located just outside Toronto, the journey is especially magical in the fall, when the valley bursts with colour, and the air turns crisp and cozy.
South Simcoe Railway, located about an hour away from the city, is bringing back its annual Fall Colour Excursions on select dates from September 26 to October 18, 2026.
According to the website, fall is the train's most popular season, thanks to the spectacular foliage you can admire along the route.
The journey follows a century-old branch line through the Beeton Creek Valley aboard a vintage locomotive, making it easy to imagine you're on your way to Hogwarts for the Sorting Ceremony.
Along the way, you'll pass rolling countryside framed by vibrant red, orange and golden trees, making for a seriously scenic autumn ride.
The round-trip journey between Tottenham and Beeton takes less than an hour, with the conductor's commentary adding a touch of local history to the ride.
Once you arrive back at the station, you can keep exploring on foot, with a selection of local shops and restaurants just a block away.
The Fall Colour Excursions have five departures each day and typically sell out quickly.
Advance reservation tickets are currently on sale, so start planning that magical fall adventure.
Fall Colour Excursions
Price: $17 per adult
When: September 26 to October 18, 2026
Address: Mill St. W., Tottenham, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.