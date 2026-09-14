Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada wants 'unique alliance' with EU, not membership

PM says Canada wants 'unique alliance' with EU
PM says Canada wants 'unique alliance' with EU
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards gala, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is not looking to become a member of the European Union, but is seeking a "unique alliance" with the economic bloc.

Carney was asked Sunday about a Wall Street Journal report that suggested he was exploring whether Canada could become an "associate member" of the European Union.

Speaking at a Toronto International Film Festival event, Carney says Canada will begin discussions with the European Union forged on common values, priorities and strengths.

The prime minister says the world has become more dangerous and divided and that "friends need to stick together in these times."

As Canada's trade war with the United States escalates, Carney is hosting an investment summit in Toronto this week.

The event has attracted potential partners from around the world

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2026

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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