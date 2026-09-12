7 breathtaking small towns and villages near Ottawa that transform into a fall dreamland
Consider your next fall day trip plans sorted. 🍂
If you're looking for a fall getaway that doesn't require a lengthy road trip, Ottawa is surrounded by charming small towns and villages that become even more magical once the leaves begin to change.
From historic towns with charming main streets and cozy cafes to waterfront villages with scenic views framed by vibrant fall colours, these destinations feel practically made for a crisp autumn day.
You don't even have to travel far to find them — each of these small towns and cozy villages is less than two hours from the city, making them perfect for an easy day trip or weekend escape.
If you're craving colourful scenery, cozy stops and peak autumn charm, these spots are well worth the fall road trip from Ottawa.
Merrickville, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Set on the bank of the Rideau River just under one hour from Ottawa, Merrickville is a picturesque Victorian village offering a blend of history, charm, and natural beauty.
Often referred to as "Canada's most beautiful village," the village is said to have more designated heritage buildings than any other Ontario community like it, and will make you feel like you're walking through the old world of Europe rather than Canada.
Fall is an especially magical time to visit. During the autumn, stores in downtown Merrickville decorate their storefronts with fall foliage and pumpkins, making the area feel like something straight out of a Hallmark movie.
Walk the village's main street to find cozy cafes, restaurants, food markets, and boutiques selling gifts, collectibles and unique finds.
For fall foliage, Merrickville offers a variety of scenic trails perfect for hiking and cycling, including the Rideau Trail, a long-distance hiking trail that passes through the village and provides stunning views of the canal and countryside.
You can also visit the Merrickville Ruins, remnants of the village's industrial past that include the ruins of old mills surrounded by colourful trees and the river flowing nearby.
Wakefield, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located less than 30 minutes from Ottawa, Wakefield is a charming village in Quebec's Outaouais region known for its culture and rich history that makes for a great fall day trip.
Founded in 1830, the village offers tons of history, as well as an array of cafes, boutiques, art galleries, bakeries and restaurants to stop at during your visit.
Wakefield is most famous for its red covered bridge, which spans nearly 90 metres across the Gatineau River.
Framed by orange and gold leaves in the fall, the bridge is a spectacular sight to see.
Covered bridges are also known as "kissing bridges," so it's the perfect spot to visit with a loved one.
You can stroll along the bridge and take in the fall colours and scenic views of the water. Wakefield also has a number of other trails and parks where you can admire the fall foliage.
The Eco-Oydssey Nature Park, located in the village, also offers a 1.5-kilometre hiking trail through a dense forest.
Perth, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Set on the Tay River in Eastern Ontario, Perth is a charming town about an hour from Ottawa that will transport you back in time.
Named after Perth, Scotland, and settled by Scottish and European immigrants, the town is full of stone bridges and 19th-century heritage buildings that give it an old-world feel.
While the town is beautiful to visit in any season, fall brings a coziness to Perth as the leaves change colour, making it feel like a town from a storybook.
Stop in at a local cafe to cozy up with a hot drink. Or, if you're after something heartier, visit one of the local pubs or taverns.
A number of trails can also be found in Perth and the surrounding area, offering views of the river and the fall colours.
Chelsea, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located on the Ottawa River just 15 minutes from downtown, Chelsea is a town that's part of the National Capital region and situated in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
Chelsea is home to the biggest park in the National Capital region, Gatineau Park, which occupies an area of more than 361 square kilometres.
The park is an amazing place to visit once the leaves change, with its lookouts, lakes and waterfalls becoming enveloped in a sea of red, orange and yellow leaves.
One of the best spots in the park to take in the fall colours is Pink Lake, a striking turquoise lake (despite its name) that becomes framed by golden leaves come autumn.
Camp Fortune, an alpine ski centre in the area, also offers mountain biking trails, a mountain pipe coaster and ziplines where you can take in the fall scenery in a thrilling way.
After getting your fill of the outdoors, stop at the Old Chelsea Square. Nestled in the heart of the charming village of Old Chelsea, the square offers a cafe, pub, terrace, distillery and more, as well as events like live music, open mics and seasonal menu offerings.
Carleton Place, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Located just 40 minutes from Ottawa, Carleton Place is a small town full of autumn charm.
Set on the shores of the Mississippi River, Carleton Place is offers old-world streets, quaint shops and cute cafes, making it a cozy fall road trip spot.
Many trails in and around town offer perfect opportunities to see the changing leaves. The Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail, which runs from Smith’s Falls to Mattawa, offers several beautiful lookouts and several access points throughout the Carleton Place stretch where you can admire the fall foliage.
Or, head to Riverside Park, where the walking paths give you sweeping views of the water framed by red and gold leaves.
After soaking in the fall colours, you can explore the town’s historic downtown area, which is lined with 19th-century stone buildings, unique shops and restaurants.
Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located just over an hour and a half from Ottawa in the Laurentians region of Quebec, Mont-Tremblant is a cute village with tons to see and do.
Home to an iconic mountain, Mont-Tremblant is known for being a popular ski destination, but there are plenty of reasons to plan a visit outside of the winter season.
The village is home to a variety of scenic hiking and cycling trails, each more breathtaking than the last. Mont-Tremblant National Park, in particular, is a great place for hiking and getting views of the changing leaves.
Don't miss Mont-Tremblant's panoramic gondola, a unique experience that delivers breathtaking views of Lake Tremblant and the Laurentians as you ride to the summit of the mountain.
Just 10 minutes from the heart of the town, you can also visit the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, a treetop walk that allows you to get panoramic views of the changing leaves.
After you've had your fill of outdoor fun, head to the pedestrian village for art, culture and food.
Almonte, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the banks of the Mississippi River in Ontario, Almonte is a cute small town that feels like a Hallmark movie come to life.
In fact, the town is considered a go-to location for holiday movies, and has been the filming site of many Hallmark titles.
While it's beautiful to visit in any season, fall is when the town really comes to life. Walk down the historic Mill Street, the main street in town, to discover unique shops and restaurants, cozy cafes, and beautiful heritage architecture.
The Riverwalk, a scenic trail along the Mississippi River, provides a great escape into nature, with views of the river, a lookout point, and a breathtaking view of Almonte's falls.
About 10 minutes away, you can also visit the Mill of Kintail, a conservation area features extensive hiking trails that are accessible year-round.
Every Saturday until Thanksgiving, you can also visit the Almonte Farmer's Market to shop local produce, baked goods and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.