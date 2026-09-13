11 of the best Costco finds that completely changed my grocery shopping

Costco finds to save y'all some money 💸

Left: A dark haired woman with glasses smiling. Right: a shopping cart with food items in it

Costco finds that everyone needs to buy — according to a die-hard Costco Canada shopper.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer

We can all agree that a shopping trip to Costco often results in at least a $300 bill by the time we walk out, right? Or just me?

Costco has a lot of great products, obviously, but without being a savvy shopper, it's easy to overbuy things you either don't need or can't use before it goes off.

So, my Costco-shopping strategy really comes down to three key pillars: value for money, what I can store and use before it goes bad, and what's comparable in other stores (you might not believe me, but Costco's not always your best option!).

Keeping these elements in mind, I've learned what's worth it and what's not. Here are 11 Costco purchases that absolutely are worth it, because they completely changed my grocery shopping.


Cell phone plans

A kiosk at Costco with someone helping customers with their cell phone plans

Costco cell phone plans

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Another non-grocery item that's a true game changer. Costco has amazing cell phone and plan deals. There's usually a sale or promotion, so you can find a great price. I've found the staff super knowledgeable and helpful, so head over next time you need to change your plan or upgrade your phone.

Luncheon meat

Packages of Costco luncheon meats in a fridge

Costco sliced meats

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I love Costco luncheon meat for the simple fact that you can buy in economies of scale, but it's not all in one package. Because it's split into three portions, I can easily freeze two while I'm using one up. It doesn't go bad quick and since it's a bulk size, it's affordable.

This oven-roasted chicken breast is $16.99 for three 300-gram packages. A steal.

Gift cards

Gift cards hanging on a rack at Costco

Costco gift cards

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

If you haven't learned the secret to Costco's gift cards, allow me to enlighten you: some are 20% off. Yep, that's right. For example, you can buy two $50 gift cards for $79 here.

Costco has gift cards for lots of popular restaurants, the movie theatre, exercise classes, and even Air Canada. If you anticipate spending money on either of these things — or are looking for gifts for someone — why not save some cash?

Kodiak protein pancakes

\u200bSomeone holding a box of Kodiak protein pancakes

Costco protein pancakes

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Okay, I do know that people have opinions on this specific pancake mix ("it tastes too healthy, I want normal pancakes"), but — refer back to #1 — it's bulk sizing split into three packages. This package is $16.99 for three 680-gram packages. That means it won't go bad before you can use it all.

I enjoy making these pancakes ahead of time for meal prep. You can cook them in mini muffin tins, and they freeze super well... Give it a try!

Brioche buns

Packages of Costco brioche buns

Costco brioche buns

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I'm a pretty big fan of most Costco baked goods, but these brioche buns are a whole other level. They are SO good. The 24-pack is only $6.99 and they're fluffy, light, buttery, and just delicious.

But beyond the taste, they're really good for prepping sandwiches or sliders for a group. You can slice the entire set together, keeping them attached, then load them up with your fillings. Then, simply cut through the prepared sandwiches into individual pieces. Much easier than preparing each on its own.

Cinnamon (and other spices)

Someone holding a package of Costco Kirkland cinnamon

Costco spices

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I bake a lot, which means I use a lot of cinnamon, which means this giant size actually works for me. At $6.99, it's probably the best price-per-gram you could find. I think this is a great bulk Costco purchase, alongside other frequently used spices (e.g., salt, pepper, garlic powder).

Premade meals

Fridge with shelves of premade meal section at Costco

Costco premade meals

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I'll be the first to admit it: not all Costco premade meals are made equal. Some are amazing (looking at you, gyro pita wrap kit), and others are just meh. But they are all well-priced, and there is a wide variety of options. If I'm heading to a party or need to feed a lot of people last minute, Costco's premade meal section is where you'll find me.

Protein powder

Two large bags of Leanfit protein powder

Costco protein powder

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Protein powder is a near-daily staple for me, so I needed to find an affordable option. This Costco bag is $79.99 for 58 servings, or only $1.37 per serving. They have other brands that ring in around the same amount, too. This is a lot cheaper than I've seen elsewhere, and since I use it frequently, it makes sense to go for a big portion!

My only tip is to make sure you like the protein powder before committing to a Costco size.

Plants

A shelf at Costco with a bunch of plant arrangements

Costco plants

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

If you know me, you know I love plants. LOVE them. I'm truly always on the hunt for well-priced plants to fill my home with or give as gifts. Costco has an excellent plant section with tons of variety of single plants or flower and plant arrangements. Go nuts.

Sliced cheese

A package of sliced cheese

Costco sliced cheese

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

This specific sliced cheese assortment has come in handy for many a charcuterie night and beach day hangout. What can I say? I love a good cracker-and-cheese combo, and no, I don't want to cut my own cheese. This is pre-sliced, comes with four different types, and is even lactose-free, so everyone can enjoy.

The price is good, too, at $18.49 for 800 grams.

Maple syrup

Someone holding a Costco Kirkland jug of maple syrup

Costco maple syrup

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I'm Canadian, so maple syrup is a staple. But maple syrup is another pricey product that makes sense to buy in bulk. This one-litre bottle is only $16.99, and it's organic. Win-win.

After trial and error, these items are solidly on my "worth it" list. But there's always something new to discover at Costco, so I'm sure there will be more to add after my next trip!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

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