11 of the best Costco finds that completely changed my grocery shopping
Costco finds to save y'all some money 💸
We can all agree that a shopping trip to Costco often results in at least a $300 bill by the time we walk out, right? Or just me?
Costco has a lot of great products, obviously, but without being a savvy shopper, it's easy to overbuy things you either don't need or can't use before it goes off.
So, my Costco-shopping strategy really comes down to three key pillars: value for money, what I can store and use before it goes bad, and what's comparable in other stores (you might not believe me, but Costco's not always your best option!).
Keeping these elements in mind, I've learned what's worth it and what's not. Here are 11 Costco purchases that absolutely are worth it, because they completely changed my grocery shopping.
Cell phone plans
Costco cell phone plans
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Another non-grocery item that's a true game changer. Costco has amazing cell phone and plan deals. There's usually a sale or promotion, so you can find a great price. I've found the staff super knowledgeable and helpful, so head over next time you need to change your plan or upgrade your phone.
Luncheon meat
Costco sliced meats
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I love Costco luncheon meat for the simple fact that you can buy in economies of scale, but it's not all in one package. Because it's split into three portions, I can easily freeze two while I'm using one up. It doesn't go bad quick and since it's a bulk size, it's affordable.
This oven-roasted chicken breast is $16.99 for three 300-gram packages. A steal.
Gift cards
Costco gift cards
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you haven't learned the secret to Costco's gift cards, allow me to enlighten you: some are 20% off. Yep, that's right. For example, you can buy two $50 gift cards for $79 here.
Costco has gift cards for lots of popular restaurants, the movie theatre, exercise classes, and even Air Canada. If you anticipate spending money on either of these things — or are looking for gifts for someone — why not save some cash?
Kodiak protein pancakes
Costco protein pancakes
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Okay, I do know that people have opinions on this specific pancake mix ("it tastes too healthy, I want normal pancakes"), but — refer back to #1 — it's bulk sizing split into three packages. This package is $16.99 for three 680-gram packages. That means it won't go bad before you can use it all.
I enjoy making these pancakes ahead of time for meal prep. You can cook them in mini muffin tins, and they freeze super well... Give it a try!
Brioche buns
Costco brioche buns
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm a pretty big fan of most Costco baked goods, but these brioche buns are a whole other level. They are SO good. The 24-pack is only $6.99 and they're fluffy, light, buttery, and just delicious.
But beyond the taste, they're really good for prepping sandwiches or sliders for a group. You can slice the entire set together, keeping them attached, then load them up with your fillings. Then, simply cut through the prepared sandwiches into individual pieces. Much easier than preparing each on its own.
Cinnamon (and other spices)
Costco spices
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I bake a lot, which means I use a lot of cinnamon, which means this giant size actually works for me. At $6.99, it's probably the best price-per-gram you could find. I think this is a great bulk Costco purchase, alongside other frequently used spices (e.g., salt, pepper, garlic powder).
Premade meals
Costco premade meals
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'll be the first to admit it: not all Costco premade meals are made equal. Some are amazing (looking at you, gyro pita wrap kit), and others are just meh. But they are all well-priced, and there is a wide variety of options. If I'm heading to a party or need to feed a lot of people last minute, Costco's premade meal section is where you'll find me.
Protein powder
Costco protein powder
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Protein powder is a near-daily staple for me, so I needed to find an affordable option. This Costco bag is $79.99 for 58 servings, or only $1.37 per serving. They have other brands that ring in around the same amount, too. This is a lot cheaper than I've seen elsewhere, and since I use it frequently, it makes sense to go for a big portion!
My only tip is to make sure you like the protein powder before committing to a Costco size.
Plants
Costco plants
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you know me, you know I love plants. LOVE them. I'm truly always on the hunt for well-priced plants to fill my home with or give as gifts. Costco has an excellent plant section with tons of variety of single plants or flower and plant arrangements. Go nuts.
Sliced cheese
Costco sliced cheese
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This specific sliced cheese assortment has come in handy for many a charcuterie night and beach day hangout. What can I say? I love a good cracker-and-cheese combo, and no, I don't want to cut my own cheese. This is pre-sliced, comes with four different types, and is even lactose-free, so everyone can enjoy.
The price is good, too, at $18.49 for 800 grams.
Maple syrup
Costco maple syrup
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm Canadian, so maple syrup is a staple. But maple syrup is another pricey product that makes sense to buy in bulk. This one-litre bottle is only $16.99, and it's organic. Win-win.
After trial and error, these items are solidly on my "worth it" list. But there's always something new to discover at Costco, so I'm sure there will be more to add after my next trip!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.