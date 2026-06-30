19 products I buy at Costco every month that save me money
A few name-brand items are actually cheaper than Kirkland Signature.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I do my weekly shop at the grocery store, but I pay for a membership and go to Costco once a month.
Even though I don't love shopping at the wholesale retailer, the prices of some products offer a better value that's hard to resist.
There are a few items I get at Costco instead of the grocery store to save money because of that value, including Kirkland Signature products.
So, let's get into the products I buy at Costco every month and how some of the prices compare to grocery stores in Canada.
Kirkland Signature muffins
Kirkland Signature muffins at Costco.
It costs $7.99 for an 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins at Costco.
That price breaks down to $0.99 per muffin and $0.91 per 100 grams.
I always add a pack of these muffins, either the blueberry or chocolate flavour, to my shopping cart at Costco because of the price and the taste.
Kirkland Signature cookies
Kirkland Signature cookies.
It costs $11.99 for a 1.07-kilogram pack of Kirkland Signature chocolate chunk cookies.
Since there are a lot of cookies in each pack, I put some in the freezer and then take them out whenever I want a snack. Honestly, the cookies taste better when they're warm, so I like buying the bulk pack and freezing the cookies.
Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend
Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend.
Since most products at Costco are bulk-sized, I prefer to get fresh fruit in smaller packs at the grocery store.
But I always add a bag of frozen fruit to my cart when shopping at the wholesale retailer.
It costs $17.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend that comes with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries.
Nutella
Nutella at Costco.
Costco has a pack of two one-kilogram Nutella jars for $17.99.
While the Kirkland version of hazelnut spread is cheaper at Costco, the name-brand product tastes better, in my opinion, so that's why I get Nutella at the wholesale retailer.
Also, I get it at Costco because grocery stores are more expensive
Loblaws has a pack of two 725-gram jars of Nutella for $21.99, which means I save $4 at Costco, even though the product is bulk-sized.
Kirkland Signature maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup.
It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.
Walmart has a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup for $16.97, while Loblaws has the same product for $18.99.
I buy the Kirkland version rather than the well-known brand at grocery stores because it's cheaper.
Terra Delyssa olive oil
Terra Delyssa olive oil at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for two one-litre jars of Terra Delyssa extra virgin olive oil at Costco,
A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil costs $21.99, so I get the name-brand version to save money because it's $2 cheaper.
Mutti passata
Mutti passata at Costco.
At Costco, a case of six 796-millilitre jars of Mutti passata is $16.99.
These jars are bigger than what's sold at the grocery store, so the price is cheaper per 100 millilitres and per jar.
Kirkland Signature salt
Kirkland Signature salt at Costco.
It costs $4.99 for an 850-gram tub of Kirkland Signature fine grain sea salt at Costco.
That price breaks down to $0.58 per 100 grams which is a good value, in my opinion.
Club House seasoning
Club House seasoning at Costco.
Costco has a 675-gram tub of Club House Montreal chicken spice for $7.49, which works out to $1.10 per 100 grams.
That might seem expensive, but it's cheaper than a lot of grocery stores. I prefer to get this and other Club House spices and seasonings at Costco because grocery stores have these products in small sizes.
Redpath granulated sugar
Redpath granulated sugar at Costco.
At Costco, a four-kilogram bag of Redpath granulated sugar is $5.69, which works out to $0.14 per 100 grams.
The bulk-sized product at the wholesale retailer has a better value, in my opinion, than the two-kilogram bags at grocery stores.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Costco.
It costs $8.49 for a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Costco, which works out to $1.48 per 100 grams.
Since the bags at Costco are bigger than the value-size bags sold at grocery stores, I always put one in my shopping cart.
It costs $5.49 for a 200-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Loblaws, which works out to $2.74 per 100 grams. So, the Costco product is $1.26 cheaper per 100 grams.
Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries
Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Cotco.
Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which is $1.64 per 100 grams.
I prefer to get a bulk-sized bag at Costco because it's cheaper. At Walmart, it costs $12.78 for a 595-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries, which breaks down to $2.14 per 100 grams.
Made Good granola bites
Made Good granola bites at Costco.
Made Good granola bites at Costco come with two flavours, chocolate chip and mixed berry, but grocery stores only have individual flavours, so that's why I buy them at the wholesale retailer.
It costs $13.99 for a 576-gram bag at Costco, which works out to $2.42 per 100 grams.
Even at Dollarama, where you might expect everything to be cheaper, a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bites costs $3!
Clif minis
Clif minis at Costco.
It costs $22.99 for a box of Clif minis that comes with 30 bars in three flavours.
The full-sized and mini Clif bars at grocery stores are more expensive, and the boxes don't come with multiple flavours.
Kirkland Signature mixed nuts
Kirkland Signature mixed nuts.
It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco.
Loblaws has a 1.13-kilogram tub of President's Choice mixed nuts for $29.99. That means the Kirkland product saves me $7.50!
So, that's why I get the store-brand version at Costco instead of grocery stores.
San Pellegrino carbonated water
San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco.
Costco has a case of 15 bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water that are 750 millilitres each for $24.99.
That works out to just $1.66 per bottle and $0.22 per 100 millilitres.
Grocery stores usually sell San Pellegrino in cases of six or in 12 packs, so I prefer to get this product at Costco for the better value.
Kirkland Signature parchment paper
Kirkland Signature parchment paper at Costco.
This is a must-have product since I use it almost every day of the week for cooking and also for baking sometimes.
It costs $19.99 for a pack of two Kirkland Signature parchment paper rolls, and I always put it in the shipping cart at Costco.
Scotch-Brite lint rollers
Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco.
A pack of five Scotch-Brite lint rollers costs $16.49 at Costco.
I buy the multi-pack at the wholesale retailer instead of individual lint rollers at grocery stores to get a better value and help ensure I always have another roll when one is finished.
Scotties tissues
Scotties tissues at Costco.
It costs $27.99 for a pack of Scotties tissues with 21 boxes at Costco, which works out ot $1.33 per box.
A pack of 12 boxes of Kirkland Signature facial tissues costs $22.99, which breaks down to $1.91 per box.
So, even though the Kirkland product seems cheaper, it's actually more expensive when the price is broken down by the number of tissue boxes. That's why I prefer to get the name-brand product instead of the Kirkland Signature version.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.