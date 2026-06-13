7 Costco items that are worth buying in bulk, even if you're only shopping for one
... and things to avoid! ❌
I don't think I need to sell you on Costco, right? It has anything you — and everyone you know — would ever need or want at low, wholesale prices. We all love it. Their Kirkland signature brand, in particular, often offers huge savings compared to other brand names.
But Costco sizes are big. Bulk quantities, huge portion sizes, and everything in packages of at least two or more. This is great for cost efficiency, but less great when you don't have the room to store it or time to eat it before it goes bad. That's why shopping for one is a bit of an art form, one I've become pretty good at.
You've got to balance the price (we want it to be cost-effective), the physical size of the packages (we need it to fit in smaller spaces), and the shelf-life (we don't want it to go bad before we get to it).
So let me give you the lowdown on what's worth shopping in bulk at Costco for as a party of one, and what's not.
Grab your daily lotions, vitamins, and other health-related items
Brands like Cetaphil are cheaper at Coscto
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Vitamins, minerals, lotion, sunscreen, and other health or personal care products are awesome to stock up on at Costco. They're something you use daily or regularly, so it makes sense to scale up to get more at a lower price. And even the biggest bottle of melatonin or Vitamin D will probably still fit in a smaller space.
Other options include your over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol. They can all be pricier at smaller quantities, so buying bulk is the way to go!
My Costco pick: Brands like Cetaphil are not cheap, so buying a big bottle makes sense.
Stock up on pasta sauce and shelf-stable pantry items
Kirkland brand is always good value
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Costco has so many quality pantry items that will honestly last forever in your cupboards. Pasta or tomato sauce and things like canned tuna come in regular-size packages, though you have to buy multiples at a time. Because they won't go bad when sealed, it's okay to have a few extra handy for when you need them next.
My Costco pick: The Kirkland marinara jars (3 for $13.49) are a great deal!
Buy your protein supplements at lower costs
The biggest bag of protein powder...
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
We're all trying to get more protein in our diets, right? It's so good for us and also so expensive, especially when relying on meat or pricey supplements like protein powder, bars, and drinks.
Luckily, Costco has a ton of great options that will last a long time on your shelf without going bad. It's one area where buying bulk really drives down the cost, so you can get more out of your dollar.
Costco pick: I've been enjoying this vanilla protein powder since my last Costco trip. At $69.99 for 2kg, the price per serving is just over $1.00, making it one of the cheapest options out there.
Save money on party snacks
The only pita chip you'll ever need
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you're heading to a party or potluck where you can share some snacks, definitely take advantage of Costco's amazing selection. Their chips, crackers, dips, etc. are all generally too big for one person, but sharing is caring! Buying party-size snacks is a lot cheaper.
My Costco pick: I'm OBSESSED with these Cedar Valley Pita Chips (760 grams for $11.99). They're the perfect crunchy, salty chips. I could actually handle one of these bags on my own.
Fill your freezer with convenience foods
Handy freezer food for quick meals
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
One challenging thing about shopping and cooking for one is the portion sizes. You buy a package of meat and have to either cook the whole thing and make extra meals or parcel it out and freeze some.
Costco has some really good freezer foods in portioned quantities, like filets of fish, chicken nuggets, or meatballs. These are all easy to just grab what you need to cook for one or two meals at a time. And because they're frozen, you can keep them for a long time.
My Costco pick: I love these Kirkland lightly breaded chicken breast chunks ($26.99). They're not as heavily battered as a standard nugget, but they're really tasty and already fully cooked — you just need to heat them up.
Feed your family with Costco's premade meals
Costco's gyro pita kit is so good
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Similar to grabbing snacks for a potluck, Costco's premade meals are a great option if you're feeding your family or a group of friends. As a solo person, you might not always have all the ingredients on hand to make something elaborate, nor the time to make a big meal for four or more people.
Costco's premade meal section is extensive, with options like lasagna (yes, it holds up to its reputation), DIY taco or gyro kits, noodles and stir-fries, chicken pot pies, sushi, and so much more. They're all affordably priced and easy to grab and go.
My Costco pick: I fed my family the gyro pita kit ($24.55 for four portions), and we all really loved it.
Grab a loaf of bread from the bakery
Single loaves are available in Costco's bakery section
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Now, most bread at Costco comes in packages of 2-4 loaves, which is typically too much if you're shopping for one. But they also have a whole section of freshly baked artisanal breads, one loaf at a time!
My Costco pick: I haven't tried the Kirkland sourdough loaf ($6.99) yet, but it smelled great and was baked fresh.
Don't forget to try something fun!
Always grab a new snack at Costco
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
While I'm a big advocate for keeping your costs low by buying what you need, there's always room for some fun in the budget. Shopping at Costco is like being a kid again, where I just want to buy everything and anything that looks good. There are tons of new and different products that I've never seen elsewhere.
So to rein myself in and avoid a $400 bill, I have a rule: one "fun" purchase per trip. That way, I can try something new but not go overboard. If more than one thing seems good, I'll keep it in mind for next time (or break my rule because I'm the one who set them, you know?).
My Costco pick: I grabbed this Three Farmers protein snack mix on my last shop (510 grams for $13.99), and they're the perfect crunchy, salty afternoon snack.
What I stay away from at Costco while shopping for one
It's just too many paper towels...
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
While all the things listed above meet my criteria of cost-effective, space-saving, and long-lasting, a lot of Costco products just don't.
For example, while it's technically cheaper to buy toilet paper or paper towel in bulk, I'd argue most solo shoppers don't have that kind of space to store it. And because these products regularly go on sale anyway, I'd always opt for a smaller size that fits comfortably in my cupboard.
Or, take things like oils or nuts. While they can be stored in your pantry for a while, they do go rancid if not used up in a timely fashion. That means saving money on a huge size just isn't worth it if you have to throw out bad oil. This is the same for your perishable goods like dairy or produce — will you use it before it goes bad? Have a heart-to-heart with yourself and be realistic.
Finally, I just wouldn't buy things that come in a massive pack. Like, I don't need 10 toothbrushes or 20 razors right now. Yeah, I might be "saving money" on each piece, but more likely than not, I'll forget I have extras and go buy more anyway.
All in all, Costco still offers a lot of value options for solo shoppers. You just need to get real with your needs and your space and choose wisely! And when all else fails, you can still go and enjoy some samples.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.