I tested 6 Dollarama electronics — Here's what's worth your money (and what's not)
Who knew Dollarama sells a portable vacuum cleaner?!
As an avid Dollarama shopper, I've bought a lot at the discount store over the years, but electronics have always been the one category I tend to avoid.
How can a pair of headphones for $5 compare to Apple ones?
That said, I've tried a few Dollarama electronics before, and the results surprised me. Some products worked better than I expected, and some didn't work at all. Curiosity led me to try again because Dollarama has a revolving door of items, and I came across some cool finds last time I was there.
For this electronics test, I chose wireless earbuds, an LED candle, a moon lamp, a USB mouse and an LED light bar. I even found a portable vacuum cleaner, so I had to include it.
Dollarama electronics and appliances.Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Here's which products are worth your money and which ones absolutely do not deserve a place in your cart.
Wireless earbuds
I've tested Dollarama earbuds before and was disappointed; one didn't work right from the start, and the sound quality wasn't all that great either. So when I spotted these GemstonePro wireless earbuds, I was skeptical, but the packaging and cool design convinced me to try again.
The sound quality doesn't compare to Apple earbuds, which I use regularly, but for under $6, that's not really a fair comparison. If you're not picky, these will work just fine. These are also a great option if you need a backup pair for travel or just want something you don't have to worry about losing or breaking. They come with a USB-charging case that shows the battery level on the front, a USB-C charging cable and eartips in three different sizes.
These are definitely the best earbuds I've tried from Dollarama to date.
Price: $5.55
Flameless LED candle
This LED candle caught my eye because, overall, it looks quite nice for the price. The candle comes in a glass pot filled with real wax, and the flame is actually an LED light that flickers to make it look realistic.
The one thing I wish it did was move like an actual flame, but that's a personal preference.
For the price, it's a great decorative piece, especially for the upcoming fall season.
Note: It requires two AA batteries, which aren't included.
Price: $5.15
Moon lamp
Another interesting find on my last Dollarama trip was this LED moon lamp. Why would someone need a moon lamp? I'm not exactly sure, but it does look pretty cool on a nightstand or table.
When I first opened the box, I thought it looked a bit cheap, but once you turn it on, it looks exactly like the photo on the box. This one comes in two colour modes, yellow and blue, and the effect is impressive for $5.
If you're looking for a unique decorative piece, need a night light, or simply love astronomy, this one is worth it.
Price: $5
Mini portable vacuum cleaner
When I spotted a mini portable vacuum cleaner at Dollarama, I knew I had to test it. At first glance, the vacuum does look a bit cheap, but for the price, that didn't matter as long as it worked.
I'll be honest, I didn't expect it to work well for under $6, but I was pleasantly surprised. I used it in my car, and it quickly sucked up dirt, pine needles, and my toddler's discarded stickers and snacks.
This vacuum clearly isn't meant for big jobs, but it's earned a permanent spot in my car for quick cleanups.
Price: $5.25
LED light bar with remote control
This Tech1 LED light bar was an interesting find. It comes with a remote control to cycle through 15 different colours and four lighting modes, plus a USB cable for power. Just note that you'll need a separate adapter to plug it into an outlet.
In terms of how it looks, it does appear quite cheap if you're planning to display it openly on a shelf or table. But if you tuck it somewhere slightly hidden, like behind a TV or under a shelf for ambient lighting, it may work well. This was my least favourite find on the list, but that's just my personal take.
Price: $4.75
USB mouse
As someone who works from a laptop every day, a good mouse makes a real difference. This USB one from Dollarama is simple to use; just plug it into the laptop and pair it via Bluetooth.
I have no complaints about this product; it's a worthy purchase if you're in need of a new computer mouse.
Price: $4.80
As skeptical as I was about Dollarama electronics, I'm shocked to admit most of these items are better than expected.
The wireless earbuds, mini portable vacuum cleaner and USB mouse are all practical purchases, and they work quite well, especially for the price.
Although the remaining items on the list work as intended, they serve more decorative purposes, and that's a personal preference. I personally wouldn't recommend the LED light bar, as it looks too cheap.
Aside from electronics, Dollarama has plenty of other items that certainly deserve a spot in your cart. I recently rounded up all the items for under $5 that I think everyone should have in their cupboard. Dollarama also has products that are so good, they will make your life easier.
And if you're planning a trip, Dollarama also has plenty of great travel products like passport holders, a digital luggage scale and electronics organizers.
No matter your needs, chances are you'll find what you need at Dollarama, so check out the discount store to save as much money as possible.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.