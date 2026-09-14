This riverside town in Ontario has cozy cafes and storybook streets adorned in fall magic
It's like stepping into an autumn Hallmark film.
Cozy cafés, colourful leaves and charming storefronts are basically the ultimate recipe for a picture-perfect autumn escape.
If you're looking for a place where you can spend the day sipping a warm drink, wandering leafy streets and soaking up the season, this charming Ontario town is worth a road trip.
Set along the banks of the Mississippi River, this picturesque village is filled with historic buildings, little shops and scenic views that become even more enchanting once autumn arrives.
With golden leaves lining the streets and a cozy, small-town atmosphere, it feels like stepping straight into a fall storybook.
Located less than an hour from Ottawa, Almonte is a beautiful spot to spend an autumn day.
The former mill town is perhaps best known for its Hollywood connection. Almonte has earned the nickname the "Hallmark Capital", thanks to the many Christmas movies that have transformed its charming streets into festive film sets over the years.
But you don't need to wait for snow and twinkling lights to experience the town's magic.
Autumn brings a whole different kind of charm to Almonte, with colourful foliage, cozy cafés and historic streets that look like they were plucked from a fall fairy tale.
One of the best places to start exploring is Mill Street, the town's main shopping area. You can browse local businesses, admire the historic architecture and check out seasonal displays as you make your way through the village.
When it's time to warm up, Almonte has no shortage of spots to stop for a coffee or sweet treat. North Market Almonte, Ottawa Valley Coffee, Hummingbird Chocolate and Equator Coffee Roasters are all places where you can take a break and enjoy a specialty drink.
If you're visiting Hummingbird Chocolate, you can also browse handcrafted chocolate and other sweet treats, perfect for picking up a little souvenir to take home after your day of exploring.
For a heartier meal, Joe's Italian Kitchen offers pasta, pizza, and more overlooking Almonte's picturesque waterfalls.
For a dose of scenery, you'll want to head to the Almonte Riverwalk. The route offers beautiful views of the Mississippi River and passes by some of the town's historic landmarks, including Thoburn Mill and the Victoria Woollen Mill. During the fall, the surrounding trees add even more colour to the already scenic setting.
You can also head to the nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, where you'll find forest trails that wind beneath a canopy of crimson leaves.
Whether you're grabbing a warm drink, wandering through the historic downtown or taking in the views along the river, Almonte offers lots of reasons to embrace sweater weather.
With colourful foliage, charming shops and autumn magic, this little Ontario village might just be the perfect place for a fall adventure.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.