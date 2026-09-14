StatCan says Canada's 2026 census participation was among highest ever

StatCan says 2026 census participation near record
StatCan says 2026 census participation near record
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Statistics Canada says the response rate for this year's census of the population was 98.4 per cent, one of the highest ever recorded. 

The data is collected every five years and the questionnaire includes age, gender, marital status and language use. 

That information is used to determine electoral maps, plan social programs and determine funding for municipal and provincial governments. 

This spring, some people posted photos of their forms marked "return to sender" and made claims that the questions violated their privacy rights, prompting Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen to urge people to fill out the form. 

Failing to fill out the census can result in a $500 fine. 

StatCan says it's begun the work to compile the data it collected and it will release seven batches of information beginning in February 2027.

The agency says more than 88 per cent of Canadians chose to fill out the census online, more than have ever used that option before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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