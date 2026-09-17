Canadians say this fall getaway near Ottawa with cozy villages is better than a trip to the US
Add this spot to your fall bucket list. 🍂
If you're tempted to cross the border for a fall getaway this year, you might want to check out this Ontario destination instead.
You can visit a little corner of Ontario where charming villages, rolling vineyards, waterfront views, and cozy cafes come together to create the perfect autumn escape—one you don't even need a passport for.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their thoughts on the Canadian destinations that are better than a trip to the U.S., and this Ontario spot made the list.
Prince Edward County, located on a picturesque peninsula along Lake Ontario, is a charming area that seems to get even more magical once the temperatures drop and the leaves start changing.
One of the best ways to experience the county in autumn is by exploring its small communities, each of which has its own personality and plenty of spots to stop at along the way.
Picton is one of the area's main hubs and makes a great home base for a weekend getaway.
Picton's downtown area is lined with historic buildings, independent shops, cafes and restaurants, making it the kind of place where you can happily spend an afternoon wandering around without much of a plan.
Visit Wellington, a charming lakeside village that's perfect for grabbing a coffee, browsing local shops or stopping for a bite to eat before continuing your autumn adventure.
The village's compact layout makes it easy to move between shops, cafes, nature trails, and the lake. You can stroll the boardwalk, relax at Wellington Rotary Beach, or cycle the Millennium Trail to see the fall colours.
For something a little more outdoorsy, head to Sandbanks Provincial Park. The park is famous for its sandy beaches and turquoise waters in the summer, but it's worth visiting in autumn too, when the crowds thin out and the landscape takes on a completely different look.
The park offers several hiking trails where you can enjoy beautiful views and admire the changing leaves.
Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area is another great spot to take in the fall colours. Located on the eastern outskirts of Picton, the conservation area offers 20 kilometres of hiking trails, as well as a steep east-west escarpment where you can admire the fall foliage.
There's also Little Bluff Conservation Area, a nature park in South Marysburg that offers a bluff lookout, a barrier beach, ruins, and plenty of opportunities to see fall colours.
Be sure to leave some time to explore the region's wineries and vineyards. Prince Edward County is one of Canada's most well-known wine regions, with a unique climate that produces elegant reds, crisp whites, and celebrated sparkling wines.
Closson Chase Vineyards is a boutique winery located just north of Wellington that offers tastings and beautiful scenery, especially when fall is in full swing.
There's also the Sandbanks Estate Winery, a cute spot located on the shores of Lake Ontario that offers a diverse selection of wines, vineyard tours and more.
Prince Edward County has become one of Ontario's most popular wine regions, so a fall trip is the perfect excuse to spend an afternoon touring vineyards and sipping local wine while surrounded by changing leaves.
The scenery between the towns is arguably just as gorgeous as the destinations themselves. In fall, the country roads wind through fields, forests and vineyards covered in shades of gold, orange and red.
From Ottawa, Prince Edward County is about a 3-hour drive, making it a great spot for a weekend away. In the county's towns, you'll find plenty of hotels, motels, inns and B&Bs to choose from.
With colourful vineyards, cozy downtowns, waterfront scenery and enough cafes, restaurants and shops to fill an entire weekend, Prince Edward County proves that you don't need to leave Canada (or even Ontario) to have an unforgettable fall getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- Ontario is home to the world's longest canopy boardwalk and it's even prettier in the fall - Narcity ›
- Ontario's most romantic fall destination is dotted with little lakeside towns and cute bakeries - Narcity ›
- 7 breathtaking small towns and villages near Ottawa that transform into a fall dreamland ›