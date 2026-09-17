QuickQuotes: Reaction to Carney's move to strike new alliance with the European Union
In a historic address to the European Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he welcomes European Council President Ursula von der Leyen's ambition to see Canada become the first associate member of the EU.
He said while the name and nature of the new arrangement have yet to be determined, the partnership would go up for debate and a vote in Parliament.
Here are some reactions to the push for closer ties between the EU and Canada:
"The alliance between Canada and Europe is not defined by what we oppose. It is about what we are for: freedom, solidarity, prosperity, sustainability. An alliance strong enough so that no one can dictate our choices. Europe and Canada are each strong. Europe and Canada are even stronger together."
— Prime Minister Mark Carney
"Canada is a sovereign country. We will decide who we trade with and how we build our future. It’s of no surprise that President (Donald) Trump is now lashing out at the prospect of Canada increasing our trade ties with Europe. His response is next level fear of missing out. He has an option: stop being a bully and maybe you’ll get invited back to the party. I am proud that Canada is spreading our wings … We will not be bullied by those who look to oppress us. My focus will continue to be on protecting our future and building Nova Scotia."
— Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston
“The speech delivered today by Prime Minister Mark Carney was historic, courageous and profoundly European in spirit. It set out a vision of the world that Europe largely shares and confirmed that Canada is more than a strategic partner: it is part of our wider democratic and political family. At a time when the international order is being reshaped by power politics, economic coercion and growing authoritarianism, Carney has shown the ambition and strategic clarity that this moment demands. Europe should respond with equal ambition."
— Sandro Gozi, secretary-general of the European Democratic Party and member of the European Parliament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.
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