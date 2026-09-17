Carney to address European Parliament today after 'associate member' proposal

Carney to address European Parliament today
Carney to address European Parliament today
Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the State of the European Union address by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address the European Parliament today, a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wants Canada to become the first "associate member" of the European Union.

Carney is in France to seek stronger ties with Europe on trade, defence and other files — the latest move in his campaign to reduce Canada's reliance on the United States.

Carney has said Canada seeks "a unique alliance" with the EU based on shared values and priorities and "very complementary strengths."

Canadian and European officials have suggested that more details of the associate membership proposal — and maybe even some type of agreement — could emerge next month from the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal.

Carney also visited Liverpool Wednesday for his first meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who took office after Keir Starmer resigned over the summer.

There he announced Canada had formally applied to join the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of 10 allied countries focused on NATO's northern flank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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