Visa travel rules part of talks with European Union, Carney says

Visa travel rules part of talks with EU
Visa travel rules part of talks with EU
Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers opening remarks during the start of the second day at the 2026 Canada Investment Summit in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says changes to visa rules for travel to and from the European Union are a "possibility" but are just one aspect of ongoing talks to deepen relations with the bloc of 27 countries across the Atlantic.

The prime minister made the comment while speaking with reporters at a Toronto news conference just ahead of his trip to France to address to the European Parliament.

Carney pointed to several areas where Ottawa and Europe can forge closer economic ties, adding Canada can benefit from Europe's clean energy technology while European nations need Canada's critical minerals.

He said the overall goal is to bolster Canada's resilience and sovereignty by working with countries that share the same values.

The United States continues to ratchet up pressure on Canada in trade talks and has for more than a year targeted highly integrated Canadian industries with steep tariffs.

The prime minister says discussions on deeper ties with the European Union will reach the next stage at a Canada-EU summit in Montreal at the end of October, but he suggested no one should expect a "big reveal."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

—With files from Kyle Duggan in Ottawa

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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