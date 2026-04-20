Poilievre says Carney 'pushing fear' in address to Canadians on U.S. relations

Poilievre says PM 'pushing fear' in U.S. address
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney was "pushing fear" in a recent address to Canadians on the relationship with the U.S.
In a 10-minute video posted to social media on Sunday, Carney said Canada's deep economic ties with the U.S. used to be a major strength, but are now a source of weakness.
The prime minister said it would be wrong to wait for the U.S. to resume the co-operation of decades past and Ottawa must instead push forward with a plan to diversify its trade.
In his own video posted to social media today, Poilievre argued Carney's address was "strangely timed" and aimed at distracting Canadians from issues like inflation.
Premier of Prince Edward Island Rob Lantz said during a panel discussion in Ottawa today that he thinks Carney's address was poorly worded and he still sees Canada having a long and prosperous future with the United States.
He later told reporters there's "no sense" in antagonizing a partner that Canada is negotiating with, while noting he fully supports Carney's approach to building Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.
— With files from Dylan Robertson
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.