Carney pledges regular updates on pivot from U.S.

Carney pledges regular updates on pivot from U.S. and to 'never sugar-coat' issues
Carney pledges regular updates on pivot from U.S.
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to regularly update Canadians with a frank assessment of efforts to diversify away from the U.S.

In a 10-minute video posted this morning, Carney says Canada's deep economic ties with the U.S. used to be a major strength, but are now a weakness.

Carney says it would be wrong to try waiting for the U.S. to resume decades of co-operation from the past, saying Ottawa instead is pushing forward with a plan to diversify.

The prime minister says he plans to regularly update Canadians about what the government is trying to do and "never sugar-coat" challenges and what isn't working.

Carney notes that younger Canadians have not known a time when the world was stable, and also says the country can find inspiration in triumphing over historical challenges in the past.

His comments come days after forming a majority in Parliament, and as the Conservatives push Carney to deliver a U.S. trade deal, which was among his promises in last year's election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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