Carney pledges regular updates on pivot from U.S. and to 'never sugar-coat' issues

Carney pledges regular updates on pivot from U.S.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to regularly update Canadians with a frank assessment of efforts to diversify away from the U.S.
In a 10-minute video posted this morning, Carney says Canada's deep economic ties with the U.S. used to be a major strength, but are now a weakness.
Carney says it would be wrong to try waiting for the U.S. to resume decades of co-operation from the past, saying Ottawa instead is pushing forward with a plan to diversify.
The prime minister says he plans to regularly update Canadians about what the government is trying to do and "never sugar-coat" challenges and what isn't working.
Carney notes that younger Canadians have not known a time when the world was stable, and also says the country can find inspiration in triumphing over historical challenges in the past.
His comments come days after forming a majority in Parliament, and as the Conservatives push Carney to deliver a U.S. trade deal, which was among his promises in last year's election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.