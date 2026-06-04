Mohamed Harkat, facing deportation, wins round in bid to stay in Canada

Harkat, facing deportation, wins round in court
Harkat, facing deportation, wins round in court
Security certificate detainee Mohamed Harkat arrives at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Algerian-born Mohamed Harkat has won a round in his long-running legal battle to remain in Canada.

In a newly issued ruling, Federal Court Justice John Norris says a 2018 government decision that Harkat should not be allowed to stay is unreasonable.

Norris says a key finding — that Harkat was complicit in acts of terrorism committed by Chechen extremists — is not adequately supported by the record or the decision-maker's reasoning.

The judge sent the matter back for redetermination by a new decision-maker.

Harkat was arrested in Ottawa in December 2002 on suspicion of being an al-Qaida sleeper agent, and he denies any involvement in terrorism.

The federal government is trying to deport the former gas-station attendant using a security certificate — a legal tool for removing non-citizens suspected of ties to extremism or espionage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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