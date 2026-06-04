Mohamed Harkat, facing deportation, wins round in bid to stay in Canada
Algerian-born Mohamed Harkat has won a round in his long-running legal battle to remain in Canada.
In a newly issued ruling, Federal Court Justice John Norris says a 2018 government decision that Harkat should not be allowed to stay is unreasonable.
Norris says a key finding — that Harkat was complicit in acts of terrorism committed by Chechen extremists — is not adequately supported by the record or the decision-maker's reasoning.
The judge sent the matter back for redetermination by a new decision-maker.
Harkat was arrested in Ottawa in December 2002 on suspicion of being an al-Qaida sleeper agent, and he denies any involvement in terrorism.
The federal government is trying to deport the former gas-station attendant using a security certificate — a legal tool for removing non-citizens suspected of ties to extremism or espionage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.