Carney arrives in Strasbourg, set to attend European Parliament and meet British PM
Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Strasbourg, France, ahead of his visit to the European Parliament.
He was greeted on the tarmac Wednesday by Canada's ambassador to France, Nathalie Drouin, and the vice-president of the European Parliament.
Carney, fresh off Canada's first-ever investment summit in Toronto, is overseas until later Thursday, looking to secure deeper ties with Europe on trade, defence and people-to-people relations.
Carney says visa-free travel between Canada and the EU is among the aspects to be discussed.
The prime minister on Wednesday is set to attend the state of the union speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, before delivering his own speech to the European Parliament on Thursday.
He’s also set to fly to Manchester later Wednesday to meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, where the two will attend an Everton F.C. match in Liverpool.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.