PM Carney: 1st Canadian firm awarded contract under SAFE agreement

PM Carney: 1st Canadian firm wins SAFE contract
PM Carney: 1st Canadian firm wins SAFE contract
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Writer

Montreal-based Marconi Technologies has become the first Canadian company to land a contract under the SAFE agreement Canada signed with the European Union.

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the news today at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Évian, France.

The Prime Minister's Office says Marconi won a contract worth more than $10 million to supply tactical radios made in Canada to Poland's military.

The Canadian firm will partner with Polish company Enamor International, with deliveries expected to begin this year and run through to 2030.

The European Parliament formally welcomed Canada into the defence borrowing and procurement agreement known as SAFE in May, the only non-European country to join.

The program grants preferential access to defence contracts financed through low-interest loans under the agreement and is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing the continent's military reliance on the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan in Ottawa

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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