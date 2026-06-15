Carney heading to France for G7 summit as Trump says agreement reached with Iran

Carney heading to France for G7 summit
Carney heading to France for G7 summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a press conference at Westport House in Westport, County Mayo, Ireland, on Sunday, June 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Evian-les-Bains in France for the G7 summit, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement was reached to end the conflict in Iran.

Trump announced the deal Sunday, adding that he authorized an end to the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, but later said the strait wouldn’t open until Friday when the deal is officially signed.

While in Ireland over the weekend, Carney told Irish news outlet RTE that the war in Iran was "topic number one" at the G7, adding that the war in Ukraine is also a key issue. 

The prime minister will meet today with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen before attending a working dinner on geopolitical and economic issues.

Trump is expected to attend this year's summit as are other G7 leaders, with the leaders of Brazil, India, Kenya and South Korea expected to participate.

While it's unknown whether Carney will meet with Trump in Evian, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to connect on the summit's sidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

—With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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