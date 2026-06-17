Carney says he had several talks with Trump during G7 despite no official meeting
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's had several discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in France and that there would be more.
Carney and Trump do not have an official bilateral meeting scheduled during the G7, which ends today.
Carney says the president only had bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The summit comes as trade talks between Canada and the United States remain tense, with no clear decision on whether to extend the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA.
On Tuesday, Carney was heard telling Trump about Canada's plan to import a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles, to which the president responded: "That's good, I like it."
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.